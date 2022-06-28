RFID company Tageos joining Auburn University RFID Lab advisory board

Tageos, a global market leader in the design and manufacturing of radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, will join Auburn University’s RFID Lab advisory board July 1.

“Tageos has been a strong partner with our lab and will now provide even more industry insight and strategic direction for our research efforts,” RFID Lab Director Justin Patton said. “The company’s longstanding commitment to the advancement of RFID technology will be a valuable asset to our lab.”

Auburn’s RFID Lab is a research institute focusing on the business case and technical implementation of RFID and other emerging technologies in retail, aviation, supply chain and manufacturing sectors. The advisory board, which has 19 members and meets three times a year, is presented with the lab’s research progress and latest outcomes. The meetings also facilitate discussion of cross-industry best practices.

RFID—an abbreviation for radio-frequency identification—refers to technologies that use radio waves to identify products and objects. As part of an RFID system, RFID inlays and tags can be easily scanned via RFID readers within a close proximity as well as in extended distance of several meters. Data from large quantities of inventory, for example, can be summarized all at once, recording literally hundreds of items in just seconds.

“We feel very honored to have been offered the opportunity to join the advisory board of Auburn’s RFID Lab,” Tageos CEO Matthieu Picon said. “Within the RFID industry, Auburn’s RFID Lab is a research institute with the highest profile and reputation. As a leading supplier of RFID inlays and tags, Tageos stands for innovation, quality and sustainability—confirmed by today’s largest portfolio of paper-based products approved by ARC. With our membership on the advisory board, we will continue to support its values for the benefit of all users of RFID technology. We look forward to a sound collaboration with all members of the board.”

Tageos is a long-time supporter of Auburn’s ARC program and one of very few inlay manufacturers to have obtained ARC Quality Certification for the design and manufacturing of its RFID inlays and tags. The ARC program ensures that RFID tags can meet or exceed the levels of performance and quality necessary to provide benefit to the end user in a consistent and cost-effective manner.

Tageos is headquartered in Montpellier, France, with offices, sales, research and development and operations in Germany, the United States, Hong Kong and China.



