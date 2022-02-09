MMH    Topics 

Rough terrain forklift provider Sellick Equipment names Colin Sellick as president

A third-generation member of the family that founded the company takes helm as president

By

Sellick Equipment Limited has announced the appointment of Colin Sellick as president of company, which is known for its rough terrain forklifts.

Recently, co-founders Howard and David Sellick retired from the Harrow, Ontario, Canada-based company, prompting the need for a new generation of top leadership. Colin Sellick, a third generation of the family, has worked in most areas of the company including assembly, parts, product support, sales and implementation of enterprise system software the company uses to run its business.

In addition to naming Colin Sellick as president, the company announced that Dan Rankin, CPA, CA has been appointed to the position of Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Greg Buckley, with more than 27 years at Sellick, will become Director of Engineering and Procurement.

Sellick’s experienced engineering, sales and service staff remains in place to continue supporting its extensive dealer network throughout North America. Sellick Equipment Limited is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation of Upland, Indiana.


