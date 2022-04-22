SDI launches its Picking Superstars contest

SDI, a leading provider of materials handling systems and technology solutions to the retail, wholesale, fulfillment, and E-commerce industries, is launching, for the second year in a row, the Picking Superstars contest.

This U.S. contest will award a $5,000 check to the best (Distribution/Fulfillment Center) Picking Superstar nomination, as well as 10 $500 Gift cards to 10 runners-up, SDI stated.

The chance to nominate Superstars will start on Monday, April 11th, 2022, and it will end on Friday, July 1st, 2022. The contest got its start, during a tumultuous 2020, when SDI saw the opportunity to do some good in the community and held the contest for the first time in 2021 as a way to show further appreciation for exceptional pickers/warehouse associates at U.S.-based sites.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to thank their employees the way they would like,” Krish Nathan, CEO, said. “With DCs being some of the hardest hit last year, many ‘Superstars’ rose up, people who have gone above and beyond to help their colleagues and organizations stay afloat.

“We thought, how can we help those organizations, and their DC managers, show their appreciation for their best employees?” Nathan continued. “With an excuse for them to write about how much these players mean to the organization, and through these nominations, give them a chance to win a prize. We’re excited to be able to do it again.”

For information about the contest and its rules, visit here. A nominating committee selected by SDI will review all submissions and pick the winners.



