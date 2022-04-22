MMH    Topics 

SDI launches its Picking Superstars contest

Contest which celebrates exceptional pickers at U.S. DCs and fulfillment sites, now in its second year, is open for nominees through July 1

By

Latest Material Handling News

Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
More News

SDI, a leading provider of materials handling systems and technology solutions to the retail, wholesale, fulfillment, and E-commerce industries, is launching, for the second year in a row, the Picking Superstars contest.

This U.S. contest will award a $5,000 check to the best (Distribution/Fulfillment Center) Picking Superstar nomination, as well as 10 $500 Gift cards to 10 runners-up, SDI stated.

The chance to nominate Superstars will start on Monday, April 11th, 2022, and it will end on Friday, July 1st, 2022. The contest got its start, during a tumultuous 2020, when SDI saw the opportunity to do some good in the community and held the contest for the first time in 2021 as a way to show further appreciation for exceptional pickers/warehouse associates at U.S.-based sites.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to thank their employees the way they would like,” Krish Nathan, CEO, said. “With DCs being some of the hardest hit last year, many ‘Superstars’ rose up, people who have gone above and beyond to help their colleagues and organizations stay afloat.

“We thought, how can we help those organizations, and their DC managers, show their appreciation for their best employees?” Nathan continued. “With an excuse for them to write about how much these players mean to the organization, and through these nominations, give them a chance to win a prize. We’re excited to be able to do it again.”

For information about the contest and its rules, visit here. A nominating committee selected by SDI will review all submissions and pick the winners.


Article Topics

News
SDI
SDI Systems
   All topics

SDI News & Resources

Build a new MRO strategy for 2023
SDI mourns passing of founder Don DeSanctis
SDI launches its Picking Superstars contest
Resetting your maintenance repair and operations (MRO) strategy
SDI and Kindred partner to automate retail fulfillment and augment human labor
Special Digital Issue: Automation/Retail
Making the Case for Lift Truck/MRO, Maintain and sustain your operations
More SDI

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources