Signode highlights automation and reliability services

Signode (Booth S3531), a global manufacturer of a broad range of automated packaging equipment, tools, consumables, and warehouse automation solutions, will present a wide array of automation advancements.

“We are always excited to demonstrate our latest innovations in automation and packaging solutions,” says Eric Christensen, Group President of Signode’s Automation and Packaging Technologies platform. “This year, we’re also honing in on the capabilities we deliver after the sale. Our relationship with our customers does not end with equipment installation. Rather, it’s an ongoing commitment to mutual success through continuous support, maintenance and enabling our customers to focus on meeting their customers’ needs.”

This year at ProMat, Signode will feature a selection of its industry-leading automated packaging and wrapping technologies, including the Little David PackPoint and LDX RTB, Octopus S Series and Simplimatic Robotic Palletizer and Pallet Transfer AMR. Attendees will not only learn how these machines can enhance their own operations, they’ll also get a true understanding of the benefits of partnering with Signode, from consultation and testing through post-installation maintenance and support from the Reliability Services Team.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




