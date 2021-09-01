MMH    Topics     News    Mergers & Acquisitions

stow Group creates robotics unit, acquires vendor

The stow Group is acquiring a majority stake in Raiser Robotics, which will form part of the new unit

By

Latest Material Handling News

Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
American Eagle Outfitters to acquire Quiet Logistics to enhance supply chain capabilities
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Industrial storage solutions provider stow Group, has announced the creation of stow Robotics, a new unit dedicated to warehouse automation, as well as the acquisition of a warehouse robotics vendor.

The stow Robotics unit will regroup all existing warehouse automation solutions for both pallets and bins, such as the stow Atlas 2D pallet shuttles launched in 2020, and the related services and teams. The current development pipeline of warehouse automation solutions and software shall also be part of the new unit. The stow Robotics unit will be led by stow Group’s Chief Technology Officer Detlef Ganz.

In addition, stow Group is also acquiring a majority stake in Raiser Robotics, which will form part of the new unit. Raiser Robotics is a German start-up developing innovative solutions for warehouse automation, such as the e.scala, a three-dimensional modular ASRS system for bins and boxes which launches in Q4 2021. Raiser Robotics will be led by Rainer Buchmann and his expert team and rebranded to stow Robotics GmbH.

The creation of the new unit and acquisition of Raiser Robotics is backed by The Blackstone Group, stow Group’s majority shareholder. The move reinforces and builds upon stow Group’s position as a leader in the industrial storage market with an innovative portfolio of warehouse solutions and a specific focus on the warehouse automation space, the stow Group announcement stated.

“The launch of stow Robotics is a strategic milestone for our business and will create substantial synergies across our warehouse automation portfolio,” said Jos De Vuyst, CEO of stow Group. “We are thrilled to welcome the Raiser Robotics team to stow Group, and look forward to their extensive industry experience and expertise enhancing stow Robotics.”

Rainer Buchmann, co-founder of Raiser Robotics, said, “We’re delighted to join forces with stow Group, a global leader in industrial storage solutions. This is the right partnership to achieve swift market penetration of e.scala across Europe and North America, and we are proud to have our team contribute to shaping the future of stow Robotics.”


Article Topics

News
Mergers & Acquisitions
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Automation
Robotics
stow Group
stow Robotics
   All topics

Mergers & Acquisitions News & Resources

Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
American Eagle Outfitters to acquire Quiet Logistics to enhance supply chain capabilities
TricorBraun acquires Vetroelite
Vertical Cold Storage acquires Liberty Cold Storage
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Latest in Materials Handling

60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources