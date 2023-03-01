MMH    Topics 

Supply chain veteran Ken Fleming joins Netherlands-based Fizyr as CEO

Fleming to drive continued expansion of Fizyr’s vision AI for robots throughout North America and Europe

By

Ken Fleming
Ken Fleming

Fizyr, which offers vision and artificial intelligence (AI)-based software for robotic picking and placing solutions, today announced its hire of Ken Fleming as CEO to lead the business into its critical North American and European expansion. Fizyr co-Founder and previous CEO Herbert ten Have remains as Director of Strategic Alliances, continuing in his role as a robotics industry visionary, the company added.

“Labor availability, reliability and performance have become major issues for supply chain management,” said Fleming. “Fizyr radically improves automation efforts for warehouses and 3PLs in eCommerce, retail and logistics with its vision AI solutions for robotics. Businesses can slash the need for human intervention, protect and better retain their workforces, increase safety compliance, and automate tasks they never thought possible with Fizyr.”

Before joining Fizyr, Fleming served as president of Logistyx Technologies, where he led the acquisitions of several world-leading parcel shipping technology companies to form, launch and grow Logistyx into a leading provider of strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology that was acquired by e2open Parent Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. With more than 25 years of management experience in software and technology services, he has managed operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands.

“With the methodologies and algorithms we developed to enhance the vision AI experience through supervised machine learning, Fizyr renders industry standard processes for picking a wide variance of items and parcels obsolete. By running our algorithms on state-of-the-art neural networks to analyze 2D and 3D images, Fizyr extracts essential information to focus on key parameters and deliver highly precise instructions to the picking robots for unparalleled picking capabilities,” added Fleming.

According Fizyr, with its software, robots pick with unprecedented success rates, handle a wide variety of goods, palletize and depalletize, and even boost compliance by automating non-compliant heavy lifting that has long drained the productivity, satisfaction and safety of fulfillment and logistics professionals.


Article Topics

News
Fizyr
Robotic piece picking
   All topics

Fizyr News & Resources

Supply chain veteran Ken Fleming joins Netherlands-based Fizyr as CEO
Fizyr and AWL enter into collaboration on robotic piece picking

Latest in Materials Handling

Carolina Handling supports Atlanta area non-profit with lift truck donation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group celebrates 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources