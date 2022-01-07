Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The Future of Augmented Reality in Supply Chain

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain podcasts.wherever you get your podcasts.

We’re hearing a lot about Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) these days, and not just for gaming with your kids. It’s still early days, but distribution center and plant managers are exploring ways to put these technologies to use to further optimize their operations and make their associates more accurate and productive.

The new level of interest in these NextGen technologies begs two questions: 1. What are the differences between AR and VR and 2. Are they ready for prime time in operations?

Krutin Shah, today’s guest on Talking Supply Chain, brings a unique perspective to those questions: He is a former VP of operations for an e-commerce company, and is currently the chief strategy officer of Cameraah, A Techstars Company, and a startup in AR and VR. On this episode, Krutin walks us through the differences between the two, and where you might find a place for AR and VR in your operations.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to read more from Krutin Shah.



