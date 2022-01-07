MMH    Topics     Blogs

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The Future of Augmented Reality in Supply Chain

On this episode, Krutin Shah looks at the potential for AR and VR in DCs and factories. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Krutin Shah discusses the state of AR and VR.
Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain podcasts.wherever you get your podcasts.

We’re hearing a lot about Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) these days, and not just for gaming with your kids. It’s still early days, but distribution center and plant managers are exploring ways to put these technologies to use to further optimize their operations and make their associates more accurate and productive.

The new level of interest in these NextGen technologies begs two questions: 1. What are the differences between AR and VR and 2. Are they ready for prime time in operations?

Krutin Shah, today’s guest on Talking Supply Chain, brings a unique perspective to those questions: He is a former VP of operations for an e-commerce company, and is currently the chief strategy officer of Cameraah, A Techstars Company, and a startup in AR and VR. On this episode, Krutin walks us through the differences between the two, and where you might find a place for AR and VR in your operations.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to read more from Krutin Shah.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
