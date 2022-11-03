MMH    Topics 

Vuzix acquires SAP software solution provider Moviynt

Provider of AR and smart glasses acquires SAP-certified solutions provider, will support optimization of mobile workflows for warehousing and logistics customers

Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced Nov. 1 that it has acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications. Vuzix stated this acquisition further positions Vuzix as a software solutions provider capable of expanding access and interaction between wearable and handheld devices that will help drive further market adoption to manage day-to-day business activities such as supply chain operations that are tied to ERP systems.

With the acquisition, Moviynt becomes a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The acquisition is expected to be accretive with a low six figure revenue contribution projected for 4Q2022. Moviynt’s SAP-based ERP mobility software solution is currently deployed in multiple customer sites and is undergoing proof of concept evaluations at several new warehousing sites across the United States and in Europe at a Fortune 500 aerospace and defense customer.

Moviynt, a boutique specialized software firm which was founded in 2018 by three principals, has developed a logistics mobility software platform (Mobilium) which eliminates traditional middleware, and is device agnostic. Mobilium can ultimately support multiple ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices such as Vuzix smart glasses, handheld devices such as Zebra scanners, and even mobile phones-based systems. Moviynt’s technology is SAP certified and compatible with other ERP systems including Oracle, which will be fully developed and supported over time.

Moviynt’s core technology and architecture consist of a certified SAP gateway module, IOS and Android client and mobile apps that run on a wide range of handhelds and wearables.  Moviynt’s technology is unique in that it plugs directly into the customer’s SAP environment and does not require any new hardware, middleware or intermediate servers to process warehouse and logistics related transactions such as cycle counts, picks and transfers on the shop floor, Vuzix added.

“The acquisition of Moviynt bolsters Vuzix’ portfolio of product offerings to now include a software solutions platform that can be integrated with other smart devices for warehousing and logistics, and one that we believe can be leveraged and adopted by end customers and ISVs/partners alike,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Because the underlying technology and architecture of the solution does not contain any middleware, we believe the Moviynt platform could be a key enabler for Vuzix partners to enhance the adoption of mobility technology and wearables such as smart glasses.  Our initial go to market strategy will be to expand the addressable market with targeted customer opportunities and to work closely with our key ISVs/partners to drive adoption of wearables and reach within warehousing and logistics.”


