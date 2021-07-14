MMH    Topics     This Month in Modern    Automation

This Month in Modern: Strong recovery hastens technology adoption

It’s now clear that one of silver linings of the past year is that the pandemic has hastened the adoption of the software and automation necessary to streamline operations to meet rising e-commerce demands—especially in the face of shrinking labor availability.

By

It’s now clear that one of silver linings of the past year is that the pandemic has hastened the adoption of the software and automation necessary to streamline operations to meet rising e-commerce demands—especially in the face of shrinking labor availability.

As the market recovers and fulfillment pressures mount, flexibility and scalability are more important than ever—putting a premium on the use of software, flexible automation, mobile solutions and emerging next-generation technologies to gear up for inevitable growth.

This month, Modern offers a few editorial options that track this “technology acceleration” trend. First, I’m going to suggest you register for our “2021 Virtual Summit: Gearing up for growth” that’s set to roll out on Thursday, July 29 (register at supplychain247.com/summit-2021 or check your e-mail for your invitation).

This summit was specifically programmed to help warehouse and DC managers harness the automation and technology tools available to manage through this disruption and prepare for whatever comes next.

Now, if you’re looking for some data to validate the momentum, look no further than senior editor Roberto Michel’s analysis of Modern’s “2021 Software User Survey,” the most comprehensive snapshot available of current software usage and investment plans by warehouse and DC mangers.

Michel reports that with the overall situation improving, readers report “less hesitancy” when deploying warehouse-focused software. “We found a significant drop in respondents saying they are ‘holding off’ on investment, and that’s understandable,” says Michel. Last year, 41% said they plan to “hold off” on investments, while this year that response plummeted to 23%.

“We appear to be back to a more robust technology investment approach,” says Michel. “Also, it’s not just the newer tech like AI or robotics that are attracting interest. We’re seeing an upswing in more established categories like WMS, LMS, inventory control and slotting as companies look to get more productivity from their resources and work to keep pace with strong demand.”

Another trend that may be getting a much-needed boost is the use of drones inside warehouse/DC facilities. Executive editor Bob Trebilcock brings us up to date on this technology trend that was quite slow to catch on at first.

Trebilcock takes us inside a DC in Hedehusene, Denmark, operated by DSV, a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider. During the weekends when the warehouse is closed, a fleet of 12 drones takes flight for a visual inspection of the pallet locations identified by the WMS. If a space is empty, the drone sends a photograph of the location back to the system that creates an exception report that’s ready for the team on Monday.

“I’ve been interested in drones in supply chain ever since Jeff Bezos appeared on ‘60 Minutes’ a few years ago,” says Trebilcock. “Yet, year after year, they appeared at the bottom of the list of technologies our readers were interested in. More recently, I began to notice press releases talking about the roll-out of drones in supply chain applications, so I wanted to learn more. I think it’s safe to say it’s still an emerging technology, but an exciting one.”


Article Topics

Features
This Month in Modern
Magazine Archive
Other
Technology
Automation
Automation
This Month in Modern
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Michael Levans's avatar
Michael Levans
Michael Levans is Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group of publications and websites including Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, and Material Handling Product News. He’s a 23-year publishing veteran who started out at the Pittsburgh Press as a business reporter and has spent the last 17 years in the business-to-business press. He's been covering the logistics and supply chain markets for the past seven years.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources