UniCarriers and Rocla reveal 5 forklifts

During a joint press conference on Wednesday, UniCarriers (Booth S1231a) and Rocla (Booth S1231b) unveiled five new forklifts: the Class V AF30-AF50 LP/dual Fuel Nomad, the MX2 Series, the MXL Series, the Reach Truck ART (automated reach truck) and the Counterbalance AWT.

Offering a 3,000- to 5,000-pound capacity, UniCarriers’ Fuel Nomad features a GK21 engine powered by gas or liquified propane, leading to high power and low emissions, whether it’s used indoors or outdoors.

UniCarriers’ compact, highly maneuverable MX2 Series provides a 5,000- to 7,000-pound capacity, and the dependable, quiet MXL Series offers a 9,000- to 12,000-pound capacity. Both forklifts have zero-emission footprints and are backed by two-year warranties.

Rocla’s Reach Truck ART has a lifting capacity of 32 feet, and it can operate in very narrow aisles—as tight as 10 feet. Its Counterbalance AWT can handle loads of up to roughly 5,500 pounds, while its lifting height can be as high as 28 feet.

“ProMat is a great opportunity to showcase our latest advancements,” said John Sneddon, EVP, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We’re especially excited to meet with individuals within the industry and introduce these products to them.”

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




