Universal Robots predicts 2023 automation trends helping manufacturers meet New Year goals

Gone are the days of manufacturers buying a robot arm only to struggle figuring out how to integrate it in an application cell. Turnkey robotic solutions, complete with all hardware, software, sensors and interfaces, will be powerful automation drivers in 2023, according to 2023 trends foreseen by Universal Robots (UR).
“In 2023, cobot automation will become more sophisticated yet more straightforward to use,” predicts Joe Campbell, senior manager of applications development and strategic marketing at Universal Robots (UR). “We are going to continue seeing phenomenal growth within complete robotic systems for applications such as welding, palletizing and machine tending, propelled by UR partners creating full solutions powered by our collaborative robot arms.”
Sales of UR cobots for integration in OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) solutions grew about 50% in 2022. UR enters the new year with more than 80 OEM partners integrating UR cobots in turnkey systems, and over 300 UR+ partners launching application kits and components certified to work with the UR cobots. Among the trends, according to UR:
Campbell explains that UR declared January National Cobot Awareness Month prompting more manufacturers to discover cobots. “We want to give businesses a head-start by sharing these inspiring ‘aha moments’ on how cobots can help them solve business challenges, offering them the opportunity to find a local UR partner and try a cobot firsthand,” he says.
“Modular automation is another key trend in 2023, I expect us to see more reconfigurable robotic work cells than ever before.”
Although UR targets robot collaboration in the workplace, human collaboration is what drives solution innovation, UR notes. The company recently reorganized its product creation teams to focus heavily on understanding the problems customers are facing before designing solutions.
“Customers understand their own needs better than anyone else, and we will increasingly involve end-users in product development,” says Campbell, predicting that co-development projects where UR and customers work together in developing specific solutions are bound to expand in 2023 and beyond. “Ultimately these collaborations allow customers to directly influence the product they are buying, while at the same time delivering valuable feedback – meaning we will be able to launch a product to the benefit of the whole market.”