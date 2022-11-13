VARGO completes greenfield facility for GAP Inc. in Longview, Texas

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution system (WES) software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, recently announced the commissioning of a new greenfield facility in Longview, Texas, for worldwide clothing and accessories retailer, Gap Inc.

To help Gap speed up inventory delivery and become more efficient with its digital online shopping fulfillment, VARGO completed a new customer experience center in Longview including the installation of its COFE WES Continuous Order Fulfillment Execution software. Commissioned in July 2022, the new 800,000 square-foot facility was built in seven months from start to finish with installation taking place at the same time as the facility’s roof was being laid. The new facility is capable of processing up to 1 million peak day units and 325,000 peak day packages to more than 220,000 active locations.

“This was a very exciting and fast-paced project for our team, but we have been working with Gap for some time, so it came together like clockwork,” said Art Eldred, VARGO®s vice president & growth officer. “Our state-of-the-art equipment and processes continue to expand Gap’s capacity to set new records in delivery of merchandise to an increased number of locations.”

The Gap’s fulfillment center progress has been detailed in a couple of Modern system report cover stories in recent years. Read more here.



