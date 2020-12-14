MMH    Topics     Technology    Blogs

Virtual technology brings real safety benefits

VR training for lift trucks can increase safety when used to correct bad driver habits or ensure operators get specific training after an incident.

By

The most obvious safety features of a lift truck are physical features of the truck, like its horn, lights, or even how its cab, mast and seating are designed to maximize visibility. Few of us think of something digital like virtual reality (VR) technology as having a safety benefit.

However, some lift truck providers are using VR as the basis for VR training systems and software modules that a DC can leverage to improve the safety habits of operators. VR education can help onboard new operators quickly, though it also may be used to correct bad habits or ensure operators with incidents get extra training specific to the incident, says Jack Kaumo, director of iWarehouse Technology Solutions for The Raymond Corp.

VR education for lift trucks is more than a set of static video lessons. It uses VR goggles that can detect where the person undergoing the training is looking, and it can connect right into the control system of an actual lift truck, so the operators are engaging real truck controls for the VR session. In short, it’s a virtual environment that replicates the physical world of the warehouse, with a digital record of what was done right (or wrong) during each session.

“It feels like you are in the actual environment,” says Kaumo. “When you press forward to make a truck move forward in VR, it’s going to travel at the exact same speed you would be going if you were actually driving the truck, and the instructor can see the speed on the display of the truck. Or, if you don’t look both ways at an intersection, the VR system is going to detect that and record it.”

To use the solution, users can simply plug the VR gear into the computer control panel of an actual truck, though Raymond also offers something called a VR “buck” that has the frame of a vehicle and control handles, but not the rest of a working vehicle. This is a good option for DCs that want to keep all their lift trucks free for operations, or wish to set up a VR buck in a conference room or break room for training.

With Raymond’s VR Trainer and other technology solutions such as telematics, the DC operation is assigned a professional services manager to help supervisors figure out how to best leverage the solution. This resource can help managers decide which VR education modules would be good to use with their operators to improve safety. In one case, adds Kaumo, a user wanted special VR education on how to lift heavy rolls of material with an attachment, so Raymond got that feedback from the services manager and developed a VR module specifically for that need.

Lift truck telematics also bring a safety benefit, in that all safety incidents or unsafe practices like excessive speeds are detected immediately. Telematics also provides for digital access control, so workers can’t badge into and operate lift trucks they aren’t qualified to operate.

In practice, says Kaumo, many customers who have telematics also tend to use VR, so the two technologies work together to improve safety. If there is an incident in the real world, that operator can be assigned some VR education on the exact same issue. In fact, for VR sessions at operations that have telematics, the first “virtual” thing to do in a session is conduct the safety checklist with telematics.

Last, but perhaps not least, if a DC operation struggles with turnover, VR education can be a way to appeal to younger, tech savvy people. “For many people entering the workforce who like gaming and virtual reality at home, being able to learn how to do their jobs in that same type of environment is going to appeal to them,” says Kaumo. “It’s been a selling point for VR education for some of our customers.”


Article Topics

Blogs
Features
Lift Truck Tips
Magazine Archive
Other
Technology
Software
Augmented Reality
Lift Truck Tips
Raymond
Safety
Training
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources