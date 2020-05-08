MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

Welcome to Supply Chain Startup

Startups in fields as diverse as robotics, AI, the Internet of Things and 3D printing will transform our industry.

By

A couple of Modex’s ago, I co-presented with Jeff Hedges from OPEX on maintenance services in the materials handling industry. It was on a Thursday before lunch, the last day of the show, which meant the turnout was sparse. But at the end of the presentation, we were approached by a 30-something woman from a San Francisco-based venture capital firm who wanted to talk about robotics in materials handling. Specifically robotics startups. “We’re trying to figure out who is the next Kiva,” she told us. And, who wouldn’t, given the price that Amazon reportedly paid for Kiva.

Back then, pre-Locus Robotics, IAM Robotics and RightHand Robotics – three of the early entrants - we weren’t hearing much about robotics in the supply chain. Or seeing much interest from the venture capital community in funding robotics or any other startups. But since then, it appears to have exploded. A day doesn’t go by that I don’t receive an email from a new startup in one of the areas of supply chain technology, an announcement from a startup that has just received funding or an announced acquisition. Similarly, at least once a month, I’m contacted by a venture capital firm looking for opportunities in our industry.

Some of those deals are pretty impressive: Last September, 6 River was acquired for $450 million by Shopify; this past January, Berkshire Grey raised $263 million in series-b financing from SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, New Enterprise Associates and Canaan. Dozens of companies have announced more modest investments, ranging from $1 million or so in a seed round to the $20 million IAM raised from KCK Ltd. to the $66 million or more raised by Locus.

Clearly, there’s something happening here, to quote Stephen Stills. That’s what this new blog will explore. Each Friday, I’ll feature conversations with venture capital firms financing the launch of startups in our space, startup firms and key industry players. You can click on the link to read my first blog on What Startups Bring to the Party.

The purpose isn’t to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.

I hope you’ll stick with me. And, if you have any feedback, suggestions for companies I should speak to – including your own – please contact me at [email protected]


Article Topics

Blogs
NextGen Technology
Startups
Supply Chain Startup
Venture Capital
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources