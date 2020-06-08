MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    Lift Trucks

60 Seconds with Matthew West, West Lift

Modern staff sat down with Matthew West to discuss the West Lift company operations.

By

Matthew West

WestLift

Title: Customer service and sales representative, WestLift, and first recipient of MHEFI’s industry scholarship

Location: Goldsboro, N.C.

Experience: West has been working at WestLift for 6 years, but as part of a family-owned business, he grew up in the industry.

Modern: Congratulations on being the first recipient of MHEFI’s industry scholarship. Since you’re working in the industry, and not a full-time student, tell us what WestLift does.

West: We are the Heli Forklift dealer for eastern North Carolina, and offer a full line of service, parts, attachments and other materials handling equipment.

Modern: What brought you to the industry?

West: I like to say I grew up on a forklift. When I was growing up, my dad used to say: People will always need cars and forklifts, and there will always be a need to repair them. When I got out of high school, I earned an industrial electrician certification. I went to work as an auto mechanic, and I worked as a plant electrician at a factory. I thought that’s what I was going to do, but the shift schedule in manufacturing is not friendly to families. I wanted a change, but I also wanted to keep doing something mechanical, so I went to work at WestLift as a road service technician.

Modern: How long have you been with the company?

West: I joined WestLift in 2014. Since then, I’ve worn a lot of hats, learning the business and training to one day become an owner. I was a parts clerk and then became manager of the parts department, where I set up our inventory management system. I worked in service dispatch, where I was responsible for fielding calls and dispatching work orders and then I became the service manager.

In 2018, my father and I swapped jobs—he took on service management given his 20 years of service experience, and I became the sales rep. I was responsible for bringing on Heli, and today we’re one of the top dealers in the Eastern United States. In October 2019, I was promoted to operations manager, which is an opportunity to push big picture change.

Modern: Now, you’re a MHEFI industry scholarship recipient. What are you pursuing in school?

West: When I graduated from high school in 2010, I was accepted at Liberty University, where I was majoring in business. But, Liberty also offered industrial electrician certification through Virginia Technical Institute.

I was 19 years old and more interested in having a job than doing homework. I was engaged and wanted to provide for my family. I was offered a job at a beverage plant in North Carolina. At the time, I didn’t have aspirations to go back to a four-year university. But, since then, Liberty University began to offer dealership management courses. They have training in service parts, sales, finance, insurance and business operations. I realized training could be a benefit to my job at WestLift. I went back to school two years ago, as a father of two with a full-time job, and now I’m a full-time student as well. I’ll be done next year with my bachelor’s degree.

Modern: This is the first year MHEFI opened the scholarship to individuals already working in the industry. How did you learn about it?

West: WestLift became a Material Handling Equipment Distribution Association (MHEDA) member in 2019. I was going through the website, saw the scholarship and MHEDA put me in touch with MHEFI.

Modern: How much were you awarded? And, how will it further your education and your goals?

West: $2,500, which was for the year. That’s about half my tuition. To have half of my senior year paid for by a scholarship was both surprising and grateful. It’s going to help my future.

Modern: What would you say to other industry professionals thinking about furthering their education?

West: If you enjoy what you do, and want to better your future and your company, going back to school is important. For me, it’s a step toward providing a better future for me, my family and our family business.


