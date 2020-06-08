60 Seconds with Matthew West, West Lift

Matthew West

WestLift

Title: Customer service and sales representative, WestLift, and first recipient of MHEFI’s industry scholarship

Location: Goldsboro, N.C.

Experience: West has been working at WestLift for 6 years, but as part of a family-owned business, he grew up in the industry.

Modern: Congratulations on being the first recipient of MHEFI’s industry scholarship. Since you’re working in the industry, and not a full-time student, tell us what WestLift does.

West: We are the Heli Forklift dealer for eastern North Carolina, and offer a full line of service, parts, attachments and other materials handling equipment.

Modern: What brought you to the industry?

West: I like to say I grew up on a forklift. When I was growing up, my dad used to say: People will always need cars and forklifts, and there will always be a need to repair them. When I got out of high school, I earned an industrial electrician certification. I went to work as an auto mechanic, and I worked as a plant electrician at a factory. I thought that’s what I was going to do, but the shift schedule in manufacturing is not friendly to families. I wanted a change, but I also wanted to keep doing something mechanical, so I went to work at WestLift as a road service technician.

Modern: How long have you been with the company?

West: I joined WestLift in 2014. Since then, I’ve worn a lot of hats, learning the business and training to one day become an owner. I was a parts clerk and then became manager of the parts department, where I set up our inventory management system. I worked in service dispatch, where I was responsible for fielding calls and dispatching work orders and then I became the service manager.

In 2018, my father and I swapped jobs—he took on service management given his 20 years of service experience, and I became the sales rep. I was responsible for bringing on Heli, and today we’re one of the top dealers in the Eastern United States. In October 2019, I was promoted to operations manager, which is an opportunity to push big picture change.

Modern: Now, you’re a MHEFI industry scholarship recipient. What are you pursuing in school?

West: When I graduated from high school in 2010, I was accepted at Liberty University, where I was majoring in business. But, Liberty also offered industrial electrician certification through Virginia Technical Institute.

I was 19 years old and more interested in having a job than doing homework. I was engaged and wanted to provide for my family. I was offered a job at a beverage plant in North Carolina. At the time, I didn’t have aspirations to go back to a four-year university. But, since then, Liberty University began to offer dealership management courses. They have training in service parts, sales, finance, insurance and business operations. I realized training could be a benefit to my job at WestLift. I went back to school two years ago, as a father of two with a full-time job, and now I’m a full-time student as well. I’ll be done next year with my bachelor’s degree.

Modern: This is the first year MHEFI opened the scholarship to individuals already working in the industry. How did you learn about it?

West: WestLift became a Material Handling Equipment Distribution Association (MHEDA) member in 2019. I was going through the website, saw the scholarship and MHEDA put me in touch with MHEFI.

Modern: How much were you awarded? And, how will it further your education and your goals?

West: $2,500, which was for the year. That’s about half my tuition. To have half of my senior year paid for by a scholarship was both surprising and grateful. It’s going to help my future.

Modern: What would you say to other industry professionals thinking about furthering their education?

West: If you enjoy what you do, and want to better your future and your company, going back to school is important. For me, it’s a step toward providing a better future for me, my family and our family business.



