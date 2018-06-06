Accommodate retail-ready secondary packaging

Modular, automated system packs items in shelf-ready or corrugated secondary packaging.

Packaging Systems in the News

Revive IT revamps packaging workflow with on-demand packaging
Reusable plastic carton replaces corrugated fiber boxes
Cubing & Weighing: In the money
Accommodate retail-ready secondary packaging
Stretch wrapper eliminates product damage in transit for metal fabricator
More Packaging Systems News

Equipment Resource

THE Wire Shelving Labeling Solution!
Got Wire Shelving? Now Get Organized!
All Resources
By ·

With labor challenges extending from warehouse to retailer, American operators of brick-and-mortar storefronts are increasingly demanding retail-ready secondary packaging.

It’s an established trend in Europe, says Peter Fox, senior vice president of sales at Somic America, a global manufacturer of automated mechatronics for end-of-line packaging.

“Almost 80% of European retailers expect suppliers to deliver shelf-ready box or pouch products oriented in a specific way and packed in a tray with an easily removed cover,” Fox says. “That significantly reduces time spent stocking shelves. The other 20% still accept a corrugated wrap-around case.”

Further, in Europe there’s a trend for those secondary trays to be glossy paperboard printed with colorful, brand-related graphics and a point-of-sale message—as opposed to brown corrugated.

Currently in the United States, Fox notes the trend is reversed, with 80% of retailers still accepting corrugated secondary packaging and 20% asking for shelf-ready tray packs.

But, he expects that to change with the increasing stateside presence of European retailers—such as Aldi and Lidl who already prefer that format—and as American retailers like Walmart and Kroger realize the time savings that retail-ready packaging creates.

While U.S. consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food manufacturers have packaging lines that can easily accommodate wrap-around corrugated case packing, many contract the building of shelf-ready packs to co-packers who assemble them manually. “It’s extremely expensive to do this, plus it adds transportation costs,” Fox says.

“For that reason, Somic offers modular, end-of-line, automated packaging machines that can be configured to handle corrugated wrap-around packing as well as to create and pack multiple shelf-ready tray patterns,” he says, noting that changeover from one style to the other takes 10 to 20 minutes. The machines eliminate manual handling and can easily adapt to multiple pack patterns in either format.

“As more retailers shift to requiring shelf-ready packaging here in the United States, manufacturers with this system in place can easily accommodate both secondary packaging styles with one machine,” Fox adds. “It addresses labor shortages across the retail spectrum as well as future-proofs an operation.”

About the Author

Sara Pearson Specter
Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Consumables · Food and Beverage · Packaging · Packaging Systems · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2018 Top 20 Supply Chain Software Suppliers
While the top of the list remains stable, up-and-comers are mixing up the software landscape with Cloud capabilities that traditional vendors are working to replicate.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links