Automation Drives the Next Generation of 3PL Fulfillment

The unrelenting growth of e-commerce is fundamentally changing the third-party logistics (3PL) industry. To stay competitive and meet increasing consumer expectations for on-time and accurate deliveries, many retailers are tapping 3PL providers to augment their order fulfillment capabilities. These providers inherit many of the same market challenges faced by their retail customers. Succeeding in this competitive market space will require an accelerated transition to automation and digital technologies.

This paper will explore the 3PL landscape in the distribution and fulfillment sector and discuss the range of automation technologies available to help address mounting market challenges and demanding contract SLAs.

