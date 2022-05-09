Black Equipment acquires portions of Tennessee and Arkansas operations for Hyster

Black Equipment, a material handling equipment dealer with headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, has announced an expansion to its sales and service territory in the southern United States. Black Equipment has acquired the Briggs Equipment territory as the Hyster dealer in the Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Tennessee; and Jonesboro, Arkansas markets, effective April 29, 2022.

Black Equipment is already the authorized Yale dealer for these markets and will continue to operate from its existing locations. A family-owned business, the material handling dealer has grown from a single facility to 11 locations covering parts of seven states.

“Black Equipment is a dedicated partner and industry leader in the markets we serve, and our growth is a reflection of that,” said Scott Bonnell, President, Black Equipment. “By investing in people and technology, we deliver trusted service, material handling solutions and 24-hour support that helps our customers thrive. In fact, 80 of our trained technicians are already dedicated to this region, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers with a seamless transition.”

“Memphis, Jackson and Jonesboro are very significant to Hyster and Yale, and this expansion by Black Equipment further strengthens our dedicated dealer network,” said Chuck Pascarelli, President, Americas Division, Hyster-Yale Group. “With a proven performance record that includes 22 consecutive years of recognition as a Dealer of Excellence, we are confident in the service and expertise that Black Equipment will provide to their new customers in these markets.”

As part of this transaction, Briggs Equipment will take over the Black Equipment territory as the Yale dealer for Tupelo, Mississippi.



