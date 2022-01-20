MMH    Topics 

Caja Robotics and Bastian Solutions to deliver mobile goods-to-person integrations in the USA

Bastian will be able to integrate and deploy Caja's mobile GTP automation solution in U.S. market

By

A Caja “lift” robot, one of two robot types that make up the solution


Caja Robotics, a leader in robotic and flexible goods-to-person solutions for order fulfillment, announced today they will be working closely with Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, to integrate Caja robotic systems in the USA. The two companies will leverage each other’s capabilities and leadership positions in the material handling space to serve a range of projects and customer sites, the announcement explained.

“We are excited to collaborate with Caja Robotics and add their flexible and modular robots to our solutions roster,” said Matt Kuper, Vice President of Global Sales and Applications at Bastian Solutions. “Caja’s technology is very impressive as it adapts, scales and responds to the needs and demands of our customers, whether on large or small sites. Our business collaboration comes perfectly in time as customers consider and gear up with flexible automation for peak demands in 2022. We look forward to working with Caja and introducing their technology.”

Bastian Solutions is a supply chain integrator whose portfolio of solutions includes advanced automation such as mobile robots, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), automated guided vehicles (AGV) and goods-to-person technology, as well as software. With offices across the United States, Bastian Solutions plans to evaluate opportunities to deploy Caja as an order fulfillment solution.

Ilan Cohen, CEO at Caja Robotics said, “Bastian Solutions is a leading supply chain integrator, so this is a significant step for the future of Caja in the USA. Together, we will expand our US foothold, expand sales efforts, and provide Caja solutions to a variety of customers to solve the ever-increasing challenge of fulfilling orders, especially during peak demand. We’re excited for the collaboration and opportunities to come.”

The Caja solution combines two robots: a Lift robot and a Cart robot, that work synergistically to optimize order picking operations. With Caja’s advanced AI-powered software, the robots move bins between workstations and the inventory, constantly optimizing inventory management, according to Caja.


