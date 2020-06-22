Cracking the Code: Using handheld barcode scanners to optimize fulfillment

From improved picking accuracy to easier inventory management, barcode scanners present many benefits for companies across all industries. Other key advantages of using these devices include decreased operational costs, improved security, and high levels of product traceability.

To learn more about barcode adoption in today’s fulfillment facilities and explore the use of both wireless and corded devices, Modern Materials Handling recently conducted a reader survey among 154 material handling executives.

Download the free ,10-page research report to see what your industry peers had to say.

