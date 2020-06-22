MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Cracking the Code: Using handheld barcode scanners to optimize fulfillment

Download the free ,10-page research report to see what your industry peers had to say about barcode adoption in today’s fulfillment facilities.

By

From improved picking accuracy to easier inventory management, barcode scanners present many benefits for companies across all industries. Other key advantages of using these devices include decreased operational costs, improved security, and high levels of product traceability.

To learn more about barcode adoption in today’s fulfillment facilities and explore the use of both wireless and corded devices, Modern Materials Handling recently conducted a reader survey among 154 material handling executives.

Download the free ,10-page research report to see what your industry peers had to say.

View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Mobile & Wireless
Bar Code Scanning
Cognex
Fulfillment
Mobile Computing
   All topics

Bar Code Scanning News & Resources

Gaining efficiency at the point of task
Siena Analytics joins Splunk partner program
60 Seconds With… Randy Neilson & Stephen Pickfield of Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest (SLAM)
The next wave of mobile printing
Peak-Ryzex announces company name change to Peak Technologies
JLT Mobile Computers opens new JLT Test Center
JLT Mobile Computers forms software development subsidiary
More Bar Code Scanning

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources