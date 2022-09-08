MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Doubling up on cold-storage automated storage and retrieval systems AS/RS gains

Aurora Organic Dairy, a leading dairy producer, deployed automated storage and retrieval to streamline processes at two locations, maximizing throughput with minimal space.

By

At AOD’s Platteville site, the AS/RS features two high-speed tandem pallet cranes and is tied directly to production, allowing flexibility to process orders in advance.
At AOD’s Platteville site, the AS/RS features two high-speed tandem pallet cranes and is tied directly to production, allowing flexibility to process orders in advance.

When your mission spans from “cow to carton” in supplying consumers with high-quality organic dairy products, efficient storage and order picking at the cold storage level ensures those cartons flow to retailers and consumers efficiently and accurately.

That flow of products for Aurora Organic Dairy starts at the cow, but efficient warehouse storage and order picking automation keeps that flow of goods as efficient as possible.

Aurora Organic Dairy (AOD) is a leading producer of store-brand organic milk and butter for U.S. retailers, operating several farms and facilities across the nation. Based in Boulder, Colo., it oversees heifer farms and organic dairy farms in Colorado and Texas, as well as organic dairy processing plants in Platteville, Colo., and Columbia, Mo.

Aurora manages the entire product lifecycle—from its farms to its processing facility—with a dedication to organic standards and sustainable production at every stage. To meet these standards and ensure the highest quality product for their customers, Aurora needed an efficient solution to build an in-house cold-storage warehouse and turned to a provider of automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) solutions (Westfalia Technologies) to make that happen, starting with its plant in Platteville, Colo.

The company’s integrated cow-to-carton model began in 2003 with an on-farm milk plant in Platteville. Its organic dairy products are distributed nationally, and AOD has a large inventory of extended shelf life (ESL) products, which helps to balance supply and demand while providing excellent customer service levels.

As AOD grew through new channels and expanded its product assortment, the company outgrew third-party warehousing and needed a small-footprint, in-house cold storage facility on-site at its milk processing plants.

Challenged with a lack of space to accommodate a large warehouse addition, Aurora reached out to Westfalia to design an AS/RS solution. The AS/RS allowed them to build a highly automated cold storage warehouse adjacent to the milk plant to accommodate growth in limited square footage, while transforming the entire warehousing process from production to shipping to staging.

The AS/RS in Platteville enables efficient storage and order picking, using a system like the one shown here, but with two pallet cranes.

“As a company with a strong foundation of sustainability, we liked that we could build a smaller warehouse for long-term energy savings,” says Joe Harmon, senior manager of technical resources at Aurora Organic Dairy. “We also felt that Westfalia offered a more flexible design than other companies. The racking design allowed us to build a custom facility based on the sheer number of pallets we needed to store on the square footage we have available.”

The custom solution is tied directly to production, allowing flexibility to process orders in advance. With pallet accumulation on the inbound and outbound system, orders can be fed to the dock to allow for quicker truck turns.

In addition, two high-speed tandem pallet cranes provide the high throughput necessary to support future growth. This makes the production and distribution process more efficient, and it eliminates the need for manual touches, reducing labor costs and improving product freshness and quality.

“The biggest challenge to implementation was that we were running the plant and producing products during the warehouse construction and commissioning process,” says Harmon. “Westfalia was a great partner to be able to work with a fully operational facility and allow us to keep it running while they completed the commissioning of the warehouse, train employees and troubleshoot any issues.”

When it came time to expand again, Aurora decided to build a second dairy processing plant in Columbia, Mo., and again selected Westfalia to design, manufacture and install an AS/RS for that cold storage warehouse in 2018. While the AS/RS solution was similar to the Platteville installation, the Columbia location was a greenfield site, which offered greater flexibility in square footage, capacity and solution design.

Without space restrictions, Westfalia designed an AS/RS with a true outbound staging system. With two outbound staging lanes to pre-stage products ahead of time, trucks at the Columbia warehouse can turn in under 30 minutes at the dock.

“We developed a solution that worked well for us in Colorado, so it was natural to implement a very similar solution for our second location,” Harmon says. “The fact that the warehouses are so similar and designed by Westfalia also provides flexibility in maintenance and training between the two facilities, as well.”

The addition of the Columbia warehouse meant Aurora could expand its product offerings to customers and ship milk from another key location. Aurora’s continued partnership with Westfalia resulted in another streamlined production and distribution site, with even faster truck turns and higher throughput.

In addition, Aurora saw cost savings from building an in-house solution, rather than relying on third-party cold storage providers. A consistent AS/RS design has also allowed for simplified training and maintenance across facilities, with assistance from Westfalia experts to keep the AS/RS solutions, and the flow of goods, running smoothly.


Article Topics

Features
Productivity Solution
Magazine Archive
Other
Warehouse
Automated Storage
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Cold Storage
Westfalia Technologies
   All topics

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems News & Resources

Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Materials handling robot basics
Automotive works on its mojo
More Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources