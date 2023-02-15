Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards

MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging    Reusable Packaging Association

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has announced the opening of the call for entries for the 12th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards. The awards honor primary (end) users and suppliers who have made recognizable strides and impacts in one of three categories: a Reusable Packaging System, Design Innovation, or Product Technology.  Submissions are due by May 1.

The three award categories are:

  • Excellence in Reusable Packaging System – The Reusable System award recognizes primary (end) user companies and associated product suppliers that have developed and implemented measurable reusable packaging solutions in a business-to-business supply chain. Applicants are asked to provide quantified results in both environmental and economic impacts.
  • Excellence in Reusable Packaging Design Innovation – The Design Innovation award celebrates the commercial use of a cutting-edge product design that led to a benefit in the market. Applicants are asked to demonstrate how the novel product design used a unique material or produced a desired feature that led to a performance improvement, overcame an obstacle, or created a new value in the supply chain.
  • Excellence in Reusable Packaging Product Technology – The Product Technology award salutes the deployment of smart and automated systems with reusable transport packaging. Applicants are asked to explain the technology or automation and how it improved the reusable product’s capabilities and operational gains in the supply chain.

“We received a tremendous response to the addition of the Design and Technology award categories in 2022. RPA is eager to continue the showcase of advanced sustainable and smart solutions that are taking place in the reusable packaging industry.” says RPA President and CEO Tim Debus. “All three categories reflect the amazing developments that we are seeing in the reusables space. It is important that we celebrate the successful reuse of packaging in the commercial marketplace, as well as the companies pioneering product design and the use of technology to deliver value-added packaging performance in the supply chain.” says Debus.

Submissions will be reviewed and winners selected by an independent panel of judges. Following a May 1 application deadline, winners will be notified in August for their preparation to attend and receive the award at PACK EXPO International 2023 in Las Vegas, September 11-13, 2023. Primary users do not have to be a member of the RPA to enter. Primary user winners will receive a complimentary RPA membership for one year and lodging to attend and present their submission at the RPA Learning Center at PACK EXPO International 2023. All winners receive a commemorative trophy; RPA website, public relations and social media exposure; and posting of their case studies on the RPA website.

Complete terms and conditions and the application packet are available on the RPA website.


