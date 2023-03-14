MMH    Topics 

GEODIS accelerates case picking throughput with Vecna Robotics solution

Major 3PL nearly doubles case picking throughput at site in Indiana by deploying Vecna's pallet jack AMRs and orchestrating the mobile robots with human pickers via Vecna's software.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More News

Vecna Robotics, a provider of flexible material handling automation solutions, today announced that it has collaborated with GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, to deploy an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution for case picking at GEODIS’s Indianapolis campus.

The implementation began in late 2022, and rethinks the human-robot interaction, reducing inefficient travel and nearly doubling workflow throughput, according to Vecna.

“Our engagement with GEODIS is a true advancement in material handling innovation,” said Anthony Moschella, SVP of Product Management at Vecna Robotics. “We have deployed systems together for almost four years, and both recognized a huge unmet need in the market to re-imagine the most common order picking workflow – case picking – in a way that combines the strengths of humans and robots. The result is the industry’s first deployment of flexible case picking automation, and an example of customer-driven innovation at its finest.”

According to Vecna Robotics’ 2022 Market Survey, 78% of medium to large material handling operations run case picking workflows, and it is currently the most difficult area of material handling to staff with skilled labor.

At the GEODIS Indianapolis campus, instead of the worker manually driving a pallet jack along an order’s pick path and getting on and off to load goods onto a pallet, Vecna Robotics’ pallet jack AMRs traverse the pick path while zone-based GEODIS teammates load goods onto the order pallet, Vecna explained. The entire system is managed by Vecna Robotics’ orchestration software, which integrates with the site’s WMS and optimizes order management across the fleet while facilitating workflows and communication between robots and human pickers.

By directing robots, the solution helps GEODIS reduce non-value-added travel for workers, increase efficiency, and improve safety by removing the need for humans to step on and off a pallet jack. Since deploying the Vecna Robotics AMR solution at the Indianapolis campus, GEODIS has realized a productivity gain of more than 1.7x. Additionally, the Vecna Robotics solution has offered a labor hours savings that exceeds 42% versus manual operations, allowing for teammates to be utilized in other areas for optimal efficiency and productivity, Vecna added.

“Case picking is a near-universal workflow across our more than 155 warehouses in the United States. However, manual case picking is a cumbersome, inefficient and time-consuming process that has yet to be automated outside of infrastructure-heavy solutions,” said Andy Johnston, Senior Director of Innovation at GEODIS. “We knew there had to be a better way to leverage flexible automation and improve the experience for our teammates and customers. Therefore, we chose to work with Vecna Robotics on this cutting-edge solution. We’re excited to have spearheaded the deployment of this first-of-its-kind innovation and our future with Vecna Robotics.”

At ProMat, Anthony Moschella and Andy Johnston from Vecna will be discussing this topic of efficient human-robot workflows in an on-floor seminar on March 22 from 3:30 - 4:15 PM in Theater F.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
GEODIS
Vecna Robotics
   All topics

Vecna Robotics News & Resources

GEODIS accelerates case picking throughput with Vecna Robotics solution
Autonomous Lift Trucks: The human equation
The upstream, unseen impacts of e-Commerce and how to solve them
Storage Solutions partners with Vecna Robotics to integrate autonomous vehicles into warehouses
Top 5 Ways Self Driving Forklifts Provide a Competitive Edge
Vecna Robotics gains $65 million in Series C funding
Going autonomous: Is RaaS in your future?
More Vecna Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources