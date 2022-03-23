MMH    Topics     Storage Solutions

Storage Solutions partners with Vecna Robotics to integrate autonomous vehicles into warehouses

Storage Solutions now a certified integrator of Vecna’s automation and technology solution set

By

Storage Solutions announced today a new partnership with Vecna Robotics, which will feature Storage Solutions as a certified integrator of Vecna’s automation and technology solution set.

Vecna Robotics supports distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing organizations with material handling and logistics solutions with a line of self-driving pallet trucks, tow tractors, and counterbalanced lift trucks. This technology is designed to increase fulfillment capacity and speed while improving safety for workers and equipment within a facility.

“Our unique solution set offers the payload capacity of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) with the intelligence, safety, and obstacle avoidance of AMRs,” explained Van Garrett, Director of Channel Sales at Vecna Robotics. “We consider our technology to be best-in-class, and it delivers on our mission to maximize human productivity by delivering superior automation and orchestration technology.”

Automation solutions are replacing traditional systems as companies continue to adjust to labor availability challenges, operational cost increases, and in response to less expensive and quicker delivery demands from consumers, the partners explained. The partnership will allow Storage Solutions to assist warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers in utilizing this technology to meet those challenges and continue to grow their business.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Vecna Robotics because they are uniquely positioned to harness the flexibility and adaptability of autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) technology with the capacity and automation capabilities of AGVs,” said Eric McDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Storage Solutions. “There has been a lot of disruption and turmoil over the last few years, and we’re confident that there are a variety of industries that will benefit from future-proofing their operations.”


