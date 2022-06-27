Storage Solutions announces acquisition of SNC Solutions

The Storage Solutions Inc. (SSI) Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of California-based SNC Solutions (SNC), SSI announced today. The purchase, SSI added, will give it additional resources and capabilities to grow its business along the West Coast, given SNC’s expertise in the market and special requirements in that region.

SNC Solutions was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The company specializes in designing and implementing systems for efficient warehouse operations, including rack, mezzanines, and other types of storage solutions.

“We are excited to continue to grow, expand, and improve our capabilities for our clients throughout North America,” explained Nathan Storey, President of Storage Solutions. “Culturally, the team at SNC is a great fit for Storage Solutions because they have the same dedication to supplying clients with a true turnkey experience and creating innovative solutions for storage and fulfillment.”

As dynamics along the supply chain continue to change rapidly, the need for warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers to adapt how they store and fulfill orders continues to grow, SSI explained. As more companies are maximizing their storage and fulfillment efforts, adding SNC to Storage Solutions will give the company a deeper understanding of customers’ complexities, particularly in the Pacific region, company leaders added.

“This strategic acquisition will allow Storage Solutions to expand our geographic presence and service capabilities and give us more dynamic capabilities to drive efficiencies for our team and our clients,” said Eric McDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Storage Solutions. “I am excited to have Tim Schrader, Drake Kelley, and the rest of SNC as part of Storage Solutions’ growing team.”

“The SNC team is very excited to join Storage Solutions,” explained Tim Schrader, Senior Vice President at Storage Solutions. “From my initial introduction through the completion of the merger, SSI and their ownership partners have proven to be a natural fit for talent, future goals, and most importantly, culture. I am beyond proud of the SNC name and the company that we have built. I am equally proud to adopt the SSI name as the platform to build the next phase of our mutual success on. This endeavor only adds to the existing capabilities, reach, and improved customer experience that we strive for every day. Apart, both companies are successful in their own right. Together we are truly great.”



