The upstream, unseen impacts of e-Commerce and how to solve them

The most dramatic impact of e-Commerce is upstream in the supply chain from the direct-to-consumer arena. This article explores the implications of those lesser known, but gigantic, effects.

By

The growth of eCommerce was already outpacing many supply chain capabilities going into COVID-19. Then, the pandemic was like adding rocket fuel to the fire, accelerating trends, and condensing 10-year projections into a span of 18 months.

While this had drastic effects on the entire supply chain and material handling industry, the biggest impact of e-Commerce is in the B2B world, which is five times bigger than B2C. There are a variety of new challenges that disrupt vital upstream distribution, the driving force behind successful eCommerce in today’s shifting market.

The key to a robust eCommerce strategy when facing incessant supply chain disruptions is investment in proven, flexible, and scalable automation solutions that provided optimized downstream fulfillment.

