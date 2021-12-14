How Automation Keeps the Supply Chain Pumping

Today’s supply chain is in need of a checkup.

Many factors like the labor shortage (with an even more dire driver scarcity), inflated demand, an e-commerce boom, and a backlog of shipping containers off the coast are all affecting the health of the supply chain.

While COVID-19 certainly exacerbated these issues, many warehouses are left in the balance of meeting demand while managing a hectic supply chain.

The articles within this issue shed light on the ins and outs of warehousing automation and how a trusted automation provider can help.

