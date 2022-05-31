MMH    Topics 

Interroll and viastore to work more closely together in future

Aim of the agreement is for viastore to use Interroll's conveyor technology products in its projects in the future.

Interroll and viastore have agreed to work more closely together in the field of conveyor technology in the future, Interroll announced today. The managing directors of the companies sealed the corresponding cooperation with a handshake at LogiMAT, the international trade fair for intralogistics solutions, now underway in Stuttgart, Germany.

The aim of the agreement is for viastore to use Interroll’s conveyor technology products in its projects in the future, the announcement explained. In addition, the two companies aim to use joint technology platforms, exchange know-how and use tools to optimize processes from planning to installation.

“The cooperation with Interroll strengthens our customer focus,̶#8221; said viastore CEO Philipp Hahn-Woernle.

Thomas Hibinger, COO of viastore SYSTEMS, added that the agreement “expands our product and service offering and thus the benefits for our customers.”

The viastore GROUP, headquartered in Stuttgart, is one of the leading international suppliers of turnkey intralogistics systems for industry and commerce, as well as warehouse and material flow management software and accompanying services.

“With this agreement, we are underlining our role as a global provider of sustainable material handling solutions that helps system integrators to focus even more on their core competencies,” said Interroll CEO Ingo Steinkrüger. “In this way, we are supporting viastore in being able to offer an extended service package with maximum added value for users.”


