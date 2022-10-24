MMH    Topics     Blogs

Learning from leaders

NextGen 2022 showcased thought leadership from dozen senior supply chain professionals with lessons we can all put to work.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Blogs

Back in 2019, Supply Chain Management Review and my colleagues at Peerless Media launched the NextGen Supply Chain Conference at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel in Chicago. The idea then, and now, was to bring together supply chain practitioners from around the country to hear presentations on where supply chain is going next. The focus was on emerging technologies, like AI, IoT and robotics; the emphasis was on presentations from senior level supply chain leaders at companies like IBM, Cisco, Johnson Controls, HP and Flex who would address what was changing in their worlds; and finally, to do so in a unique setting conducive to engagement and networking.

So far, so good. After a strong inaugural event, COVID got in the way and we went virtual in 2020 and 2021. The content remained strong, but, as most of us learned during the pandemic, engagement and networking are harder to enable when the presenters are on Zoom and the attendees are submitting questions via the messaging function.

Last week, we were back in person at the Chicago Athletic Association. And, I’m proud to say that we were back. It is a smaller event by design – we had just over 150 attendees – but the presentations were as powerful as ever, and the engagement and networking was great. Feedback has been positive, and the criticism constructive, aimed at helping us put on a better event next year. I’m excited.

As the guy who hosted the event, listened to every presentation and led the Q&A sessions after each speaker was done, I’d love to highlight all of my speakers, but here are a handful of takeaways.

AI may not be here yet – and it all depends on how we define AI – but it is definitely coming. That message was part of nearly every presentation in one for another, but was the focus of a presentation by Jay Koganti, a vice president with Estee Lauder.

Meta isn’t the only company investing in the metaverse. Melissa Twiningdavis, a senior managing director in supply chain at Accenture, detailed how one of the world’s leading consulting firms is utilizing the metaverse to onboard and connect employees, along with some of the practical applications companies might want to consider today for this emerging technology.

Supply chains are still managed by people. We all know the phrase that it’s about people, process and technology. Too often, the focus is on technology; we forget that supply chains are still managed by people. That was the point of three very different presentations. Adrienne Palermo and Jessica Robledo Garcia, two P&G executives described how the CPG giant is digitally-upskilling employees from the line up to the executiver level with its Citizen Developer program. The program empowers non-programmers with software tools that they can use to develop applications to address problems they identify in P&G’s operations.

Adrienne and Jessica were followed by Bill Good, the VP of supply chain at GE Appliances, who described initiatives to attract and retain individuals from underserved communities to build tomorrow’s manufacturing workforce. Finally, Jonathan Karlese, an author and planning expert, explained how the biases we all bring to the job can impact the accuracy of our forecasts, and what to do about it.

To close out the event, Claudia Freed, the CEO of EALgreen, told us how her non-profit organization is helping manufacturers and distributors with excess inventory earn a tax credit and finance college scholarships, and Michigan State’s Steven Melnyk told us what we all can learn about decision-making from Top Gun: Maverick.

If you’re interested in presenting at next year’s conference, feel free to reach out to me at [email protected]. I and my team will beginning planning the 2023 event in early spring. And, you can find more information about the conference here.


Article Topics

Blogs
NextGen Supply Chain
NextGen Supply Chain Conference
   All topics

NextGen Supply Chain Conference News & Resources

P&amp;G wins Visionary Award at NextGen conference
Learning from leaders
LeanDNA customer HNI wins NextGen end user award for analytics
Kroger’s E-Commerce Supply Chain Eco-system
Modex 2022. That’s a wrap!
HAI ROBOTICS gains NextGen Supply Chain Solution Provider honor
It’s not too late to register for the NextGen Supply Chain Conference
More NextGen Supply Chain Conference

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources