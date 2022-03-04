Lenze Americas announces new president and CEO

MMH    Topics     News    Lenze Americas

Lenze, a leading automation company for the machine-building industry and a specialist in motion-centric automation, has announced the appointment of President and CEO Tom Mathias to the Lenze Americas executive team.

“We are delighted to have Tom join our North American team,” said Christian Wendler, chairman of the Lenze executive board. “With his addition, we have gained an executive manager with in-depth industry knowledge and many years of relevant experience. Tom was very successful in his management positions at various industrial companies. We look forward to having him lead our Lenze Americas team into the future and drive our company growth in this very important market. Lenze’s automation expertise can make a real difference for machine builders looking for higher productivity, better energy efficiency, and lower system cost.”

Mathias’ 25 years of experience in the industrial automation industry include roles of increasing responsibility with GE, FANUC, Parker Hannifin, and Omron in Europe, Japan, and the Americas. Most recently, he was president & CEO of Omron Robotics & Safety Technologies. Mathias has expertise in global general management, sales leadership, and merger/integration.

“Lenze is a world-class automation company, and I join the team with both a deep respect for the company’s history and genuine appreciation for our future potential in the Americas,” said Mathias. “I’m thrilled to join the Lenze organization and look forward to working together with our customers, partners, and employees to continue delivering best-in-class automation solutions.” 

Mathias holds a B.S. in electrical and electronics engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Lenze also announced the appointment of Michael Harper as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, to the Lenze Americas executive team. Harper is an experienced sales professional, with extensive expertise in strategic growth leadership and sales management. His industry background includes many years in sales leadership positions at Festo, Soft Robotics, and AutoGuide Mobile Robots.


