Not all webbed container straps are created equal

Cargo securement straps should be carefully selected based on your load characteristics.

By

Lighter in weight, easier to store and easier to toss over cargo, webbed containment straps have become the preferred medium for securing loads transported on flatbed trailers, replacing chain. As not all straps are created equal, however, it’s critical to select the one that best matches the load. That requires careful consideration of the cargo’s unique characteristics, as well as an understanding of the forces of inertia and gravity, explains Jeff Luick, northeast account executive at Kinedyne.

To help customers select the right type and comply with Federal Motor Carrier Regulations, Luick starts with the load. “We look at the specific working load limit (WLL) required to hold that cargo in place, based on its weight, when the load is in transit,” he says. “The securement is manufactured to create the appropriate amount of friction required to hold the load in place, preventing it from moving or falling off the trailer.”

Kinedyne’s winch and ratchet securement straps come in three tiers of strength and durability. The recently introduced K-Force line and improved Rhino Max lines were developed for loads in excess of the company’s standard gold straps. As winch straps, both have working load limits of 6,670 pounds (23% greater than the current 5,400-pound industry standard); as ratchet straps, they have a WLL of 4,000 pounds (20% greater than the current 3,335-pound industry standard).

“Their higher WLL means fewer straps can be used to secure heavier loads,” notes Luick.

Further, the surface of the load is evaluated. “Palletized brick or concrete blocks are extremely abrasive; so is fresh-cut lumber,” he explains. “In those cases, we recommend Rhino Max straps, which have a special coating that resists abrasions. Should the coating become compromised, their webbing’s high-tensile strength minimizes the risk of failure.”

Alternately, for loads with the potential to be damaged by tie down forces—such as drywall or shingles—the company’s VeeBoard corner protectors can be added. This deflects the force and prevents the damage. “In that instance, the K-Force straps would work with the corner protection,” adds Luick


About the Author

Sara Pearson Specter's avatar
Sara Pearson Specter
Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
