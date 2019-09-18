MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

On the Move Toward Digital Transformation

Honeywell Intelligrated’s new publication, On The Move, focuses on the most relevant trends, tools and topics affecting our industry.

By

Technologies like robotics, automation, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are no longer part of some faraway future, but the very tools companies are starting to integrate into their daily business practices.

In response to this digital evolution, Honeywell Intelligrated’s new publication, On The Move, focuses on the most relevant trends, tools and topics affecting our industry. The inaugural issue addresses the process of digital transformation by highlighting technologies DC operators are leveraging on their journeys, such as:

  • The e-commerce effect
  • The evolution of warehouse execution systems
  • Advancements in robotic warehouse automation
  • The power of DC connectivity
  • Intelligent software for DC operators and enterprise managers
  • Augmented reality, smart glasses solutions
  • Cybersecurity in the age of IIoT
  • Voice-directed technology
  • Streamlined device management
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Software
Cybersecurity
Digital Transformation
Honeywell Intelligrated
WES
   All topics

Honeywell Intelligrated News & Resources

E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Empower Your Automation Journey at ProMat 2023
Conveyors and sorters surge ahead
Raise Your Operational Intelligence
Report: Automation “a Matter of Survival”
Boost Distribution and Fulfillment (D&F) D&F Efficiency and Minimize Costs
More Honeywell Intelligrated

Latest in Materials Handling

The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Robotic picking market worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million last year
Carolina Handling supports Atlanta area non-profit with lift truck donation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources