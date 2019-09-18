On the Move Toward Digital Transformation

Technologies like robotics, automation, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are no longer part of some faraway future, but the very tools companies are starting to integrate into their daily business practices.

In response to this digital evolution, Honeywell Intelligrated’s new publication, On The Move, focuses on the most relevant trends, tools and topics affecting our industry. The inaugural issue addresses the process of digital transformation by highlighting technologies DC operators are leveraging on their journeys, such as:

The e-commerce effect

The evolution of warehouse execution systems

Advancements in robotic warehouse automation

The power of DC connectivity

Intelligent software for DC operators and enterprise managers

Augmented reality, smart glasses solutions

Cybersecurity in the age of IIoT

Voice-directed technology

Streamlined device management

View or download



