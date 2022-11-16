MMH    Topics 

OSARO and SVT Robotics partner on accelerated packaging robotics deployments

As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations

By

an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at SVT’s Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia
OSARO, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, announced a partnership with SVT Robotics to accelerate the integration of pick-and-place robotics systems for e-commerce and logistics businesses.

SVT Robotics’ SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate and deploy robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks. As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations.

The OSARO Partners Alliance provides a mechanism for AMR and ASRS vendors, integrators, distributors, third-party logistics companies, and consultants, to collaborate and co-market unified solutions. The program is designed to optimize every stage of a customer’s purchasing and deployment processes, in collaboration with the partners.

“Even technically savvy companies struggle to integrate disparate software and hardware solutions across their facility or supply chain, which is why SVT’s solution-agnostic platform for robotics integration is so valuable for a fast and smooth deployment,” said OSARO CEO, Derik Pridmore.

“Speed is key in today’s competitive e-commerce marketplace. Our partnership with OSARO means their customers can deploy OSARO robots in a short amount of time without lengthy code development to begin optimizing productivity much more quickly,” said SVT Robotics CEO, A.K. Schultz. “Prospective customers can also engage with an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at our Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, where they can see a live demo and learn more about the possibilities for advanced e-commerce automation.”

Advances in Al-driven robotics have created new solutions to tackle supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and to equip e-commerce operations with solutions that accelerate delivery and boost productivity but tailoring the right solution requires a collaborative approach that includes software, hardware, and materials-handling experts with deep domain experience, the partners explained. The OSARO Partners Alliance convenes the right set of players to deliver success to both customers and partners, the partners added. It fosters a community where participants can share knowledge, resources, and expertise to support their mutual clients as they evolve their supply-chain capabilities to keep e-commerce humming.


