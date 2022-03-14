PACK EXPO East is back, bigger than ever

The PACK EXPO East 2022 show floor will be the biggest in its history, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Booth space sales have surpassed any of the previous PACK EXPO East events, and attendee registration is also keeping pace with the 2020 show.

Featuring over 400 exhibitors, this biennial, three-day regional event provides professionals from the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences rich Northeast corridor a convenient opportunity to explore the latest packaging and processing technologies in person, connect with suppliers and find solutions in a rapidly changing marketplace.

“PACK EXPO East attendees get the best of both worlds—the ability to see a comprehensive range of packaging and processing technologies while still having time for in-depth discussions with suppliers to solve pain points and address challenges,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “This easily accessible regional event is the perfect opportunity for a day trip with your team to experience all these solutions first-hand.”

Highlights at this year’s show include free education on the show floor, offered all three days. The Forum (Booth 1026) offers free, interactive presentations. It will feature 45-minute sessions on the latest industry trends, presented by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packaging Association and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A sessions. Also on the show floor, the Innovation Stage (Booth 2226) offers free, 30-minute seminars throughout the day presenting breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from industry experts.

PACK EXPO East also offers programs and activities to get students excited about careers in packaging and processing. Attendees will see high school robotics teams from the Philadelphia area showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Booth 525). Participating schools include Camden County Technical Schools, Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League and Central High School of Philadelphia. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet students from PMMI education partner schools in the Workforce Development Pavilion.

Endorsed by top industry associations, the Association Partner Pavilion brings together a valuable mix of professionals, enriching the connections and encouraging industry-wide collaboration. Participating associations include the Adhesive and Sealant Council, AIM North America, AIPIA, the Smart Packaging Association, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), F4SS, The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control and the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA).

In addition to all the show floor features, there will be ample networking opportunities. All attendees and exhibitors will gather and network during the Taste of Philly PACK EXPO East Opening Reception (Monday, March 21; 3-5 p.m.). Following the opening reception, young professionals in packaging and processing will connect during PMMI’s Young Professionals Networking Reception (Monday, March 21; 5-7 p.m.) at SPIN Philadelphia and The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Reception (Tuesday, March 22; 3-5 p.m.), sponsored by ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Polypack, Septimatech, SMC Corporation and WLS, will bring women in the industry together in a relaxed meet-and-greet setting.

Attendees can plan their visit before the show by utilizing the My Show Planner feature to identify and map out exhibitors to visit, search education sessions and more. The PACK EXPO East show app, sponsored by ProMach, can be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play Store to help navigate the show floor and find exhibitors easily while at the show.



