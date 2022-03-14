MMH    Topics     Events    Pack Expo East

PACK EXPO East is back, bigger than ever

Largest PACK EXPO East to date opens its doors next week

By

The PACK EXPO East 2022 show floor will be the biggest in its history, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Booth space sales have surpassed any of the previous PACK EXPO East events, and attendee registration is also keeping pace with the 2020 show.

Featuring over 400 exhibitors, this biennial, three-day regional event provides professionals from the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences rich Northeast corridor a convenient opportunity to explore the latest packaging and processing technologies in person, connect with suppliers and find solutions in a rapidly changing marketplace.

“PACK EXPO East attendees get the best of both worlds—the ability to see a comprehensive range of packaging and processing technologies while still having time for in-depth discussions with suppliers to solve pain points and address challenges,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “This easily accessible regional event is the perfect opportunity for a day trip with your team to experience all these solutions first-hand.”

Highlights at this year’s show include free education on the show floor, offered all three days. The Forum (Booth 1026) offers free, interactive presentations. It will feature 45-minute sessions on the latest industry trends, presented by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packaging Association and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A sessions. Also on the show floor, the Innovation Stage (Booth 2226) offers free, 30-minute seminars throughout the day presenting breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from industry experts.

PACK EXPO East also offers programs and activities to get students excited about careers in packaging and processing. Attendees will see high school robotics teams from the Philadelphia area showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Booth 525). Participating schools include Camden County Technical Schools, Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League and Central High School of Philadelphia. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet students from PMMI education partner schools in the Workforce Development Pavilion.

Endorsed by top industry associations, the Association Partner Pavilion brings together a valuable mix of professionals, enriching the connections and encouraging industry-wide collaboration. Participating associations include the Adhesive and Sealant Council, AIM North America, AIPIA, the Smart Packaging Association, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), F4SS, The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control and the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA).

In addition to all the show floor features, there will be ample networking opportunities. All attendees and exhibitors will gather and network during the Taste of Philly PACK EXPO East Opening Reception (Monday, March 21; 3-5 p.m.). Following the opening reception, young professionals in packaging and processing will connect during PMMI’s Young Professionals Networking Reception (Monday, March 21; 5-7 p.m.) at SPIN Philadelphia and The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Reception (Tuesday, March 22; 3-5 p.m.), sponsored by ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Polypack, Septimatech, SMC Corporation and WLS, will bring women in the industry together in a relaxed meet-and-greet setting.

Attendees can plan their visit before the show by utilizing the My Show Planner feature to identify and map out exhibitors to visit, search education sessions and more. The PACK EXPO East show app, sponsored by ProMach, can be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play Store to help navigate the show floor and find exhibitors easily while at the show.


Article Topics

News
Events
Pack Expo East
Packaging
PMMI
   All topics

Pack Expo East News & Resources

PACK EXPO East is back, bigger than ever
Exhibit sales trending up for PACK EXPO East 2022, March 21-23
PACK EXPO East brings latest packaging & processing solutions to the East Coast
Sustainability, supply chain, labor shortages contribute to end-of-line machinery market growth

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources