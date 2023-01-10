MMH    Topics     Equipment    Shipping Pallets    Kamps

Pallet company Kamps, Inc. acquires the business of John Rock, Inc

Acquistion is seen as strengthening the pallet company’s Mid-Atlantic capabilities and enhancing its value chain nationwide.

By

The Rock’s pallet manufacturing operations are housed in a state-of-the-art 300,000+ square foot facility and manufacture over half a million new pallets per month.
The Rock’s pallet manufacturing operations are housed in a state-of-the-art 300,000+ square foot facility and manufacture over half a million new pallets per month.

Kamps, Inc., one of the nation’s leading pallet organizations, has announced the strategic acquisition of the business of John Rock, Inc., a multi-entity organization based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Specializing in the complete value chain management of the pallet manufacturing process, the business, or “the Rock” for short, possesses industry-leading capabilities in lumber milling, logistics, and new and recycled pallet manufacturing, Kamps noted.

The transaction marks Kamps’ 15th strategic acquisition since 2019 when Freeman Spogli & Co. acquired majority ownership of the company.

The Rock was established in 1973 in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania by founder John Rock. In 1997, the organization was acquired by current president, Bill MacCauley. Under MacCauley’s leadership, the organization has become a world-class new pallet manufacturer and an industry leader in operations and automation, Kamps added. The organization’s new pallet manufacturing operations are housed in a state-of-the-art 300,000+ square foot facility and manufacture over half a million new pallets per month. The Rock’s vertically integrated supply chain and lumber mill capabilities provide a unique support system to the organization, allowing for a consistent supply of high-quality timber and raw materials.

The Rock has over 65 tractors and over 200 trailers in its expansive fleet, enabling the organization to service customers in nine states across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern seaboard. All of the Rock’s 300 employees, across five facilities, are planned to remain with Kamps. This includes the organization’s senior leadership team, led by President Bill MacCauley.

“I am very pleased to have Bill MacCauley and his company join our Kamps team,” said Kamps CEO, Bernie Kamps. “I have known and respected Bill for 25 years. During this time, he has built the best new pallet manufacturing site in the country. The Rock’s world-class operation and team will enable Kamps to continue to service our valuable nationwide customer base and enhance our reputation as the premier pallet company in North America.”

“Bill MacCauley has built an all-star team and a premier new pallet manufacturing company,” said Kamps President, Mitchell Kamps. “The depth and breadth of our comprehensive product and service line has been significantly elevated to new heights with the addition of the Rock. The Rock’s ability to source new lumber is second to none, and will aid in supporting our existing facilities. Lastly, our new pallet sales team will bring new growth opportunities to the table for Bill and his team.”

“We are pleased to join the Kamps organization and expand our operations in the pallet, sawmill, and logistics business,” said the Rock President, Bill MacCauley. “The Kamps organization offers significant opportunities for our customers, suppliers, and employees. I have known the Kamps family for over 25 years, and consider it an honor to add the Rock team to the nation’s most forward-thinking pallet organization.”

“This is a transformative opportunity for both organizations, and creates a true leader in the industry offering a differentiated and comprehensive suite of pallet solutions to their combined customer base,” added Jon Ralph, President and COO of Freeman Spogli.

Kamps’ acquisition of the business of the Rock is expected to yield benefits to the customers and vendors of both organizations, Kamps explained. The Rock’s value-chain capabilities will provide vital support at all stages to Kamps’ existing operations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and across its broader geographic footprint. The combination of the Rock’s new pallet manufacturing operations with Kamps’ pallet recycling capabilities creates a one-of-a-kind, full-service pallet solution. The addition of the Rock grows Kamps’ national presence to 60 company-owned locations, supported by over 8,000 trailers and over 4,000 employees.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Kamps
pallets
Wood Pallets
   All topics

Kamps News & Resources

Kamps, Inc. acquires Minnesota-based Twin City Pallet, Inc.
Pallet company Kamps, Inc. acquires the business of John Rock, Inc
Kamps acquires Denver-based L&R Pallet Service
Pallet recycler and supplier Kamps acquires Tritz Pallet
Pallet recycler Kamps to acquire Buckeye Diamond Logistics and its subsidiaries

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources