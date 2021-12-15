Pallet recycler and supplier Kamps acquires Tritz Pallet

Kamps, Inc., one of the nation’s largest pallet recyclers, has announced that on December 13th it acquired Tritz Pallet. Tritz is a pallet recycler and full-service pallet solutions provider with seven asset-based locations across the Plains region. The acquisition of Tritz expands Kamps’ physical footprint and builds upon the company’s core mission of providing best-in-class pallet solutions on a national scale.

Headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, Tritz was founded in 1987 by current President Frank ‘Hank’ Tritz. Through strategic growth and a focus on customer service, Tritz has cemented its position as one of the leading pallet companies for supply chains in the Great Plains region, Kamps noted. The organization specializes in pallet recycling, custom pallet manufacturing, and total pallet management solutions. Tritz has 250 employees and operates 600 trailers across seven asset-based facilities. Tritz’s facilities are located in Le Mars, IA, Des Moines, IA, Sioux City, IA, Sioux Falls, SD, Kansas City, KS, Omaha, NE, and Denver, CO. The founder, along with all 250 employees, will be staying on-board.

“Hank and his team have built a great company by providing fantastic service, quality products, and developing total pallet management solutions to their customers.” said Kamps, Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps “Their continued focus on operational excellence, harvesting the urban forest, and developing and promoting career advancement opportunities to the team has aligned our companies well. We are excited to have Hank continue leading the team with an ever-bright future of growth and continued excellence in the Great Plains market.“

“Looking to grow and expand our company, we knew we would need to get on-board with one of the larger, national, companies” said Tritz Pallet, Inc. President, Hank Tritz “That choice was very easy to make since we have been working with Kamps for many years as partners. They have the same values we have in our company. These values include honesty, fantastic service, and a family-style care for their employees and customers.”

The addition of Tritz grows Kamps’ national presence to over 40 asset-based locations, 4,000 trailers, and 2,500 employees



