MMH    Topics     Kamps

Pallet recycler and supplier Kamps acquires Tritz Pallet

The addition of Tritz grows Kamps’ national presence to over 40 asset-based locations, 4,000 trailers, and 2,500 employees, while strengthening position in Great Plains region

By

Kamps, Inc., one of the nation’s largest pallet recyclers, has announced that on December 13th it acquired Tritz Pallet. Tritz is a pallet recycler and full-service pallet solutions provider with seven asset-based locations across the Plains region. The acquisition of Tritz expands Kamps’ physical footprint and builds upon the company’s core mission of providing best-in-class pallet solutions on a national scale.

Headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, Tritz was founded in 1987 by current President Frank ‘Hank’ Tritz. Through strategic growth and a focus on customer service, Tritz has cemented its position as one of the leading pallet companies for supply chains in the Great Plains region, Kamps noted. The organization specializes in pallet recycling, custom pallet manufacturing, and total pallet management solutions. Tritz has 250 employees and operates 600 trailers across seven asset-based facilities. Tritz’s facilities are located in Le Mars, IA, Des Moines, IA, Sioux City, IA, Sioux Falls, SD, Kansas City, KS, Omaha, NE, and Denver, CO. The founder, along with all 250 employees, will be staying on-board. 

“Hank and his team have built a great company by providing fantastic service, quality products, and developing total pallet management solutions to their customers.” said Kamps, Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps “Their continued focus on operational excellence, harvesting the urban forest, and developing and promoting career advancement opportunities to the team has aligned our companies well. We are excited to have Hank continue leading the team with an ever-bright future of growth and continued excellence in the Great Plains market.“

“Looking to grow and expand our company, we knew we would need to get on-board with one of the larger, national, companies” said Tritz Pallet, Inc. President, Hank Tritz “That choice was very easy to make since we have been working with Kamps for many years as partners. They have the same values we have in our company. These values include honesty, fantastic service, and a family-style care for their employees and customers.”

The addition of Tritz grows Kamps’ national presence to over 40 asset-based locations, 4,000 trailers, and 2,500 employees


Article Topics

News
Kamps
pallet recycling
pallets
   All topics

Kamps News & Resources

Kamps, Inc. acquires Minnesota-based Twin City Pallet, Inc.
Pallet company Kamps, Inc. acquires the business of John Rock, Inc
Kamps acquires Denver-based L&R Pallet Service
Pallet recycler and supplier Kamps acquires Tritz Pallet
Pallet recycler Kamps to acquire Buckeye Diamond Logistics and its subsidiaries

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources