ProMach adds to flexible packaging portfolio with acquisition of Reepack

ProMach, a leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today it has acquired Reepack, a leading manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging machinery known for their vacuum chambers, thermoformers, tray sealers, and flow wrappers. The addition of Reepack helps ProMach continue expansion in food packaging and solidifies its status as a single-source supplier for protein-packaging automation, according to ProMach.

Reepack joins six other best-in-class product brands under ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays business line. With the acquisition of Reepack, ProMach gains a key application technology in flow wrapping, adding to their overall flexible packaging capabilities, and also expands their existing capabilities in horizontal thermoforming.

“Reepack is a solid fit within the ProMach family,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “They have great people, a strong customer-focused culture, and have been excellent partners. Reepack’s team has developed some wonderful technology, and we are excited to help them build distribution and continue to grow worldwide. We are excited about their engineering capabilities, and we intend to continue to invest in new product development. I am certain the business will do very well.”

Each of Reepack’s core product categories has a comprehensive range of models to address package styles, end-product sizes, and production speeds. Their suite of solutions is also complementary to another ProMach product brand, Ossid, an industry leader in tray sealing and overwrapping solutions for case-ready products, weigh/price labeling equipment, and case scales, ProMach added.

“The pairing of Ossid and Reepack brands allows us to serve our customers with a more complete solution to meet their growing needs as the market evolves,” said Ernie Newell, Vice President and General Manager of Ossid. “Reepack has an excellent line of products. When we match this with Ossid’s strong product portfolio and ProMach parts and service capabilities and customer reach, the future opportunities to deliver exceptional customer solutions and service are very exciting.”

As part of the acquisition, Newell will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Tray Packaging, appointed to oversee both Reepack and Ossid operations along with continuing to handle general manager duties at Ossid.

Headquartered in Seriate, Italy, Reepack will remain stationed in Italy with 71 employees joining the ProMach family. Current Reepack President and CEO, Livio Valli, will join ProMach as Vice President and General Manager of Reepack.

“Having worked with Ossid for several years, I have a deeper understanding and appreciation for how ProMach runs their business,” said Valli. “Being a family-owned business, it was important to me that we join another company that values the existing people who have been integral to our prior successes and growth. The Reepack brand is synonymous with high quality Italian craftsmanship, and that will not change. I am confident in this move to ProMach, and we are delighted to work alongside other talented brands.”



