MMH    Topics     News    ProMach

ProMach adds to flexible packaging portfolio with acquisition of Reepack

Deal expands ProMach’s food packaging machinery offerings and strengthens international footprint

By

ProMach, a leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today it has acquired Reepack, a leading manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging machinery known for their vacuum chambers, thermoformers, tray sealers, and flow wrappers. The addition of Reepack helps ProMach continue expansion in food packaging and solidifies its status as a single-source supplier for protein-packaging automation, according to ProMach.

Reepack joins six other best-in-class product brands under ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays business line. With the acquisition of Reepack, ProMach gains a key application technology in flow wrapping, adding to their overall flexible packaging capabilities, and also expands their existing capabilities in horizontal thermoforming.

“Reepack is a solid fit within the ProMach family,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “They have great people, a strong customer-focused culture, and have been excellent partners. Reepack’s team has developed some wonderful technology, and we are excited to help them build distribution and continue to grow worldwide. We are excited about their engineering capabilities, and we intend to continue to invest in new product development. I am certain the business will do very well.” 

Each of Reepack’s core product categories has a comprehensive range of models to address package styles, end-product sizes, and production speeds. Their suite of solutions is also complementary to another ProMach product brand, Ossid, an industry leader in tray sealing and overwrapping solutions for case-ready products, weigh/price labeling equipment, and case scales, ProMach added.

“The pairing of Ossid and Reepack brands allows us to serve our customers with a more complete solution to meet their growing needs as the market evolves,” said Ernie Newell, Vice President and General Manager of Ossid. “Reepack has an excellent line of products. When we match this with Ossid’s strong product portfolio and ProMach parts and service capabilities and customer reach, the future opportunities to deliver exceptional customer solutions and service are very exciting.”

As part of the acquisition, Newell will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Tray Packaging, appointed to oversee both Reepack and Ossid operations along with continuing to handle general manager duties at Ossid.

Headquartered in Seriate, Italy, Reepack will remain stationed in Italy with 71 employees joining the ProMach family. Current Reepack President and CEO, Livio Valli, will join ProMach as Vice President and General Manager of Reepack.

“Having worked with Ossid for several years, I have a deeper understanding and appreciation for how ProMach runs their business,” said Valli. “Being a family-owned business, it was important to me that we join another company that values the existing people who have been integral to our prior successes and growth. The Reepack brand is synonymous with high quality Italian craftsmanship, and that will not change. I am confident in this move to ProMach, and we are delighted to work alongside other talented brands.”


Article Topics

News
Food and Beverage
Packaging
packaging machinery
ProMach
   All topics

ProMach News & Resources

60 Seconds with Sam Kurten, Engineering intern at Matrix, a ProMach product brand
ProMach adds to flexible packaging portfolio with acquisition of Reepack
ProMach strengthens flexible packaging portfolio with acquisition of CL&D Graphics
ProMach acquires Serpa Packaging, a provider of cartoning and end of line solutions
ProMach acquires Bartelt, a provider of flexible packaging solutions
ProMach acquires Panther Industries
ProMach acquires Pharmaworks
More ProMach

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources