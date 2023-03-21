MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging    Toshiba

Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier

Toshiba America Business Solutions (Booth S456) and Panther and Premier Print & Services Group, Inc. (Premier; Booth S3803) are showing printing innovation that's simplifying everyday packaging applications.

Beyond streamlining everyday tasks for warehouse professionals, Toshiba’s Duplex Linerless Thermal Printer (DL1024) reduces costs and boosts productivity while helping organizations meet the demand for more sustainable printing solutions. 

Toshiba’s Duplex Linerless Thermal Printer simultaneously prints on both sides of a label without using a liner or backing material.  Such ingenuity eliminates the plastic pouch and additional packing slip without producing any label liner waste enabling organizations to function more sustainably. 

Rapidly delivering up to 24 labels per minute while featuring a considerable 3,000-label roll capacity, the Duplex Thermal Printer further enhances efficiency by reducing downtime with fewer label roll changes.  Crisp and clear labeling is a snap considering the system’s near-edge printhead design and 203 dots-per-inch resolution. 

The Duplex Thermal Printer is also available in a print-and-apply configuration from Panther, a ProMach product brand.  This system deploys the company’s all-electric, servo-driven tamp applicator creating a fully automatic solution for more proficient operations.  The printer additionally streamlines the distribution and fulfillment process while increasing efficiency by automatically applying both a shipping label and a packing list in a single application. 

The DL1024 system utilizes Premier’s exclusive two-sided and multi-use LinerLess DuplexPackSlip label.  This unique label allows the Duplex Thermal Printer to create both a shipping label and a packing slip (or other content) without liner waste in one pass while helping reduce overall shipment processing costs by up to 40 percent. 

Toshiba’s latest system meets this objective by reducing the consumables for an extra label as well as the materials necessary for attaching a packing list to a parcel.  The DL1024 printer and LinerLess DuplexPackSlip also have the flexibility to easily pivot between manual and auto-apply environments. 

“We’re pleased to partner with both Panther and Premier while creating our DL1024 duplex linerless thermal printer, a first-of-its-kind industrial printer streamlining both hand and auto-apply applications,” states Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Business Development Bill Melo.  “As the first and only duplex linerless thermal printer on the market, our aim is to help logistics companies improve throughput and reduce total operating costs while also lessening environmental impact.” 

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


