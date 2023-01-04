MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation    TREW

Trew investing in new technology center at southwest Ohio headquarters

Automated material handling solutions provider receives JobsOhio grant to establish technology center, fuel innovation, and expand workforce

By

Trew, LLC announced today it is expanding in Southwest Ohio. The automated materials handling solutions provider is establishing a technology center to fuel material handling solution innovation and create at least 75 new engineering jobs, the company stated.

Trew will receive up to $4 million in assistance with an R&D Grant from the state’s private economic development corporation, JobsOhio.

Trew delivers intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution, and manufacturing clients enabling operations to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately. The grant allows Trew to accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and to create a demonstration, testing, and training facility.

“Consumer preferences, the labor environment, and supply chain pressures continue to drive transformation and growth in the material handling industry,” shared Alfred Rebello, Trew president and COO. “Our clients need innovations that fit their business and bring together process, technology, software, and people in a way that helps them thrive. The market is evolving quickly, and we are grateful for the state of Ohio’s economic assistance to accelerate our plans.”

Trew worked with several state and local partners, including JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, and REDI Cincinnati, to obtain support for assistance with the innovation and job-creating project. Trew chose Ohio for its technology center and investments due to the availability of information technology and engineering talent, accessibility to multiple customers who have retail and e-commerce distribution centers, and the willingness of organizations to help businesses access resources to enable growth.

“Innovative companies like Trew are looking to Ohio when developing the latest high-speed solutions as the material handling industry continues to evolve,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Southwest Ohio has the engineering talent to grow Trew’s high-speed sortation and supporting software capability as well as easy access to retail and e-commerce distribution centers to meet rising demand.”

“The Cincinnati region offers the R&D resources to enhance Trew’s ability to deliver smart solutions in the rapidly evolving material handling market,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “With approximately 7,900 STEM graduates annually, over 5,700 logistics and distribution businesses, an innovation network that includes the Cincinnati Innovation District, and access to customers with the retail and e-commerce distribution centers to help advanced manufacturing businesses unlock new growth. We have the talent, L&D ecosystem and innovation in our region to help organizations grow.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
systems integration
TREW
Trew LLC
warehouse automation
   All topics

TREW News & Resources

Trew investing in new technology center at southwest Ohio headquarters
Trew expands with new facility
What does innovation mean to you?
Other Voices: 7 operational fulfillment tips for times of need and demand surges
TREW demonstrates the power of the TREWflow anti-gravity conveyor
Other Voices: 10 operational steps to a peak season home run

Latest in Materials Handling

Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town Fulfillment Center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town Fulfillment Center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources