MMH    Topics     Blogs

URB-E’s new take on the last mile delivery

A startup is utilizing e-bikes and containerization to take trucks of the road and streamline last mile delivery.

By

Back in the fall, I interviewed Ali Ahmed, the co-founder of a “store hailing” retail start up called Robomart. Think of it as a convenience or drug store on wheels. You order and pay online, as with any other e-tailer, and then hail the store to your doorstep like Uber.

Your order doesn’t come to your house; the whole Robomart store pulls up to the curb. You need density to make this work, so for now Robomart is operating in a couple of neighborhoods in LA, with plans to expand to New York.

Now, I don’t usually write about solution providers. However, when I read the press release about Robomart, I was reminded of something MIT’s Yossi Sheffi told me a year ago. In the future, we’re going to need to rethink traditional business models and their traditional supply chains. This was, well, different.

More recently, I had a chance to talk to Charles Jolley, the CEO of a last mile delivery startup, URB-E, which is, in the same vein as Robomart, a completely different take on the status quo for direct-to-consumer delivery. 

Here’s the idea. If you spend any time at all in an urban neighborhood in New York or Chicago, you’re used to a literal caravan of trucks and vans from UPS, FedEx, USPS and Amazon Prime double-parked on the street to make deliveries. And that doesn’t count the on-demand delivery folks from Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash and the rest. What if there’s a better, simpler way that will take some of those vehicles off the street, reduce the carbon emissions associated with all those vehicles and still get all of us our stuff when we want it?

That’s the idea behind URB-E, which is just operating in New York for now. The final mile start up is utilizing electric bikes – hence no carbon emissions – and specially designed cargo trailers that can haul up to 800 lbs of product to make deliveries.

But they’re about more than just the bikes and riders. They’ve designed an entire supply chain. Think ecosystem to load inventory into containers in a small storage space; deliver those to a “hub” no bigger than your average parking space where bikes and charging stations await, and then make deliveries along pre-determined routes in a zone – a neighborhood. You can watch a YouTube video of the URB-E solution by clicking on the link. It’s a great visual on how the whole ecosystem works.

Here’s the way Jolley describes it: “Our idea is to build out a scalable all-electric last mile delivery system that can replace the trucks and vans that choke up city streets to meet the demand for last mile delivery,” he says.

“To do it, we combine two innovations: One is electric vehicles - small trucks to deliver the containers to a hub and e-bikes for final mile delivery; the other is containerization to optimize the amount of cargo we deliver. Our whole system is built on the idea that instead of having a truck you fill at a distribution hub that then spends the whole day on the road. We break a city into neighborhoods or delivery zones.”

The containers can be packed out in a DC, a store or a micro-fulfillment center and then delivered to a hub in a delivery zone. From there, bikes are deployed that never leave that zone and can make multiple deliveries in a day. The infrastructure was designed to include charging and maintenance. The density of city neighborhoods combined with the fuel savings makes the business model work.

A few facts and figures. A bike can pull one container at a time with a load of up to 800 lbs – essentially what fits on the typical UPS truck, according to Jolley. The container system is modular. There is a smaller one for groceries and a bigger one for parcels.

In a typical setup, like its partnership with AxleHire, the containers are packed out in a sort center and then delivered to a dropoff point in the city. A sort center can be a few thousand square feet. A bike picks it up, and off goes the rider. At the end of that route, the rider picks up another container.

Today, URB-E is primarily delivering groceries and parcels, working through AxleHire along with some other large e-commerce companies. They have also built a niche for the delivery of subscription-based orders, which are predictable for e-comm companies. There are currently 100 bikes on the road following the launch in New York, and are also operating in Long Beach. Further expansion is in the works. “We’re on track to expand into three more cities by the end of 2022,” he says.

Assuming the company takes off according to the business plan, Jolley estimates they could use up to 250,000 riders in a few years. “It’s a lot of jobs to create,” he says. Given the incredible shortage among logistics workers, and truck drivers, where are all those riders going to come from? And, will they all be gig workers like Uber and Lyft, or will they be employees?

To the latter, Jolley says they currently use a mix of W-2 and 1099 employees. Most come through existing delivery services like AxleHire. Every rider, no matter how they’re brought into the system, is put through a safety course and is certified on the equipment. “We think we’re tapping into an entirely different market than truck drivers because you don’t need a driver’s license,” he says.

I have no idea if this is a solution with legs, but during our conversation, I thought it was a great example of some of the innovative ideas going into supply chain, and illustrated Yossi Sheffi’s call for new business models and supply chains. Jolley is optimistic. “We think the big innovation is the containerization and not the bikes,” he says. “We can deploy the container into any city because it works the same everywhere. And, we can do it in a way that meets demand and is green all at the same time.”


Article Topics

Blogs
Last Mile Delivery
NextGen Technology
Sustainability
URB-E
Urban Logistics
   All topics

Last Mile Delivery News & Resources

Last mile delivery is ripe for re-invention
Made4net acquires Zethcon
URB-E and last mile logistics on The Rebound Podcast
URB-E’s new take on the last mile delivery
Manifest 2022: Logistics and transportation in the spotlight
Creating Synergies Between Online and Storefront Sales
Getting to hyperlocal, fast
More Last Mile Delivery

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources