Made4net acquires Zethcon

Made4net, a global leader in cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management system (WMS) software, today announced that Zethcon, a leading North American WMS software company with a cloud-based product platform designed specifically for the unique requirements of the third-party logistics (3PL) market, has agreed to be acquired by Made4net. The transaction closed today as well. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Combining Zethcon’s multi-decade track record of delivering 3PL-focused WMS solutions with Made4net’s WMS product leadership across a broad diversity of end markets that extend beyond 3PL, creates a best-of-breed warehouse software company serving a global footprint of blue-chip 3PL and non-3PL customers, spanning virtually all industries, according to Made4Net. For nearly 20 years, Zethcon’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, has enabled 3PL and cold-chain customers to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of their warehouse operations, Made4Net added. That focus will continue, company leaders explained.

“One of the most important factors in our track record of success, is our people,” said Chris Oechsel, President and CEO of Zethcon. “This partnership with Made4net allows for our leadership, culture, and customer focus to continue on their same trajectory, while now leveraging the resources that come with a larger company and experienced private equity firm.”

In parallel with the transaction, Oechsel joins Made4net as President of 3PL.

“The continued growth of ecommerce and omnichannel is massively disrupting in-house supply chain operations and distribution requirements for outsourced 3PL operators,” added Tom St. Geme, Vice President, Thompson Street Capital Partners and Made4net investor. “The combination of Zethcon and Made4net creates a world-class WMS software provider with innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the mid-market; it now further enables both 3PL and non-3PL customers to modernize their supply chains through automation and real-time visibility.”

“We are excited to welcome Zethcon’s team and customers to Made4net,” said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. “The Synapse WMS is recognized for offering rich 3PL functionality on a versatile platform, which is a natural match for Made4net’s configurable supply chain solutions. The combination of our companies and pooled resources will propel us into the forefront of innovative and powerful supply chain software solutions and first-class customer support.”

“Over the 20 years Synapse WMS has been in market, we have developed a reputation as 3PL distribution experts as our depth of functionality evolved with the more than 100 3PL companies adopting the solution,” added Oechsel. “The ability for Zethcon to continue its commitment to outstanding customer support and focus on being the best 3PL WMS platform available, is what made this partnership with Made4net so attractive.”



