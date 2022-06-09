MMH    Topics     News    Made4net

Made4net acquires Zethcon

Zethcon offers cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) software for the third-party logistics (3PL) market, while Made4Net is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and WMS software for multiple end markets.

By

Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net
Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net

Made4net, a global leader in cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management system (WMS) software, today announced that Zethcon, a leading North American WMS software company with a cloud-based product platform designed specifically for the unique requirements of the third-party logistics (3PL) market, has agreed to be acquired by Made4net. The transaction closed today as well. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Combining Zethcon’s multi-decade track record of delivering 3PL-focused WMS solutions with Made4net’s WMS product leadership across a broad diversity of end markets that extend beyond 3PL, creates a best-of-breed warehouse software company serving a global footprint of blue-chip 3PL and non-3PL customers, spanning virtually all industries, according to Made4Net. For nearly 20 years, Zethcon’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, has enabled 3PL and cold-chain customers to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of their warehouse operations, Made4Net added. That focus will continue, company leaders explained.

“One of the most important factors in our track record of success, is our people,” said Chris Oechsel, President and CEO of Zethcon. “This partnership with Made4net allows for our leadership, culture, and customer focus to continue on their same trajectory, while now leveraging the resources that come with a larger company and experienced private equity firm.” 

In parallel with the transaction, Oechsel joins Made4net as President of 3PL.

“The continued growth of ecommerce and omnichannel is massively disrupting in-house supply chain operations and distribution requirements for outsourced 3PL operators,” added Tom St. Geme, Vice President, Thompson Street Capital Partners and Made4net investor. “The combination of Zethcon and Made4net creates a world-class WMS software provider with innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the mid-market; it now further enables both 3PL and non-3PL customers to modernize their supply chains through automation and real-time visibility.”

“We are excited to welcome Zethcon’s team and customers to Made4net,” said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. “The Synapse WMS is recognized for offering rich 3PL functionality on a versatile platform, which is a natural match for Made4net’s configurable supply chain solutions. The combination of our companies and pooled resources will propel us into the forefront of innovative and powerful supply chain software solutions and first-class customer support.”

“Over the 20 years Synapse WMS has been in market, we have developed a reputation as 3PL distribution experts as our depth of functionality evolved with the more than 100 3PL companies adopting the solution,” added Oechsel. “The ability for Zethcon to continue its commitment to outstanding customer support and focus on being the best 3PL WMS platform available, is what made this partnership with Made4net so attractive.”


Article Topics

News
Labor Management
Last Mile Delivery
Made4net
Supply chain execution
Third-Party Logistics
Transportation
Warehouse Management Systems
Yard Management
Zethcon
   All topics

Made4net News & Resources

Made4net acquires Zethcon
Summit Industrial Park deploys Made4net’s WMS to manage Texas distribution facility
Made4net demonstrates SCExpert platform
HVAC distributor implements WMS from Made4net

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources