Women in Manufacturing Association launches International Women’s Network

IWN aims to connect the association’s growing number of international members

By

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) has launched the International Women’s Network (IWN), which aims to connect the association’s growing number of international members and deliver them opportunities to connect, share information and support one another.

WiM currently supports more than 600 international members in 40 countries, with the largest concentration of international members being in Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil and Germany.

The IWN kicks off its programming with a virtual forum on August 25, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will hear featured guest speaker Susanne Lauda, Director of Global Advanced Manufacturing Technology with AGCO Corporation, share her professional journey in manufacturing with WiM President and Founder Allison Grealis. The program also includes interactive roundtable discussions on how to survive and thrive in the male-dominated manufacturing space, and best practices on innovative ways that companies are supporting and advancing women. More information, including free registration, is available on the IWN webpage.

“As WiM membership continues to grow internationally, we are thrilled to bring networking opportunities to this community through the launch of our International Women’s Network,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “A taskforce of WiM members, led by Chair Jeff White of Robinson+Cole, was formed earlier this year to discuss the needs of our international members and to develop programming and a peer network to meet those needs. As a result, the IWN was created. We look forward to offering quarterly IWN forums that provide international insights into key industry topics.”

WiM’s IWN will follow its virtual August kickoff program with an in-person forum in Stuttgart, Germany, on November 2, 2022. This event will include panel discussions, workshops, plant tours and more. Those interested in learning more can complete a brief form to get up-to-date information.


News
Women in Manufacturing
women in supply chain leadership
