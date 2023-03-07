Women in supply chain shine at ProMat 2023

Elevating women in the supply chain industry, this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum takes place on Monday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event, which requires advanced registration and a $125 fee, includes a lunch, a three-hour “5 Languages of Leadership” course and a one-hour reception.

The course will be taught by Marguerite Ham, founder of Igniting Success and a corporate trainer since 1989. Ham gives more than 100 presentations a year nationwide to organizations like Lockheed Martin, American Family Insurance, Lucent Technologies, Bell Canada and others. In addition, she works with many organizations in the public and private sector helping them create on-site customized Leadership Academy’s programs for growth and development of their staff members.

In the course, Ham teaches current and future leaders how to communicate and establish trust with all different people; build strong, effective teams; align their teams with company values and missions; develop future leaders; and become personally agile enough to function in many different teams and work situations.

Krys Slovacek, director of events and strategy for the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), a division of MHI, said the event is meant to empower women and give them the chance to connect with other women in the industry.

“This session isn’t specifically about women’s communication or women’s issues in this industry,” said Slovacek. “It’s about communication and learning how to communicate effectively and lead teams.”



Learn more at: promatshow.com/women

