MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

Women in supply chain shine at ProMat 2023

This year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum takes place on Monday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

By

Elevating women in the supply chain industry, this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum takes place on Monday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event, which requires advanced registration and a $125 fee, includes a lunch, a three-hour “5 Languages of Leadership” course and a one-hour reception.

The course will be taught by Marguerite Ham, founder of Igniting Success and a corporate trainer since 1989. Ham gives more than 100 presentations a year nationwide to organizations like Lockheed Martin, American Family Insurance, Lucent Technologies, Bell Canada and others. In addition, she works with many organizations in the public and private sector helping them create on-site customized Leadership Academy’s programs for growth and development of their staff members.

In the course, Ham teaches current and future leaders how to communicate and establish trust with all different people; build strong, effective teams; align their teams with company values and missions; develop future leaders; and become personally agile enough to function in many different teams and work situations.

Krys Slovacek, director of events and strategy for the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), a division of MHI, said the event is meant to empower women and give them the chance to connect with other women in the industry.

“This session isn’t specifically about women’s communication or women’s issues in this industry,” said Slovacek. “It’s about communication and learning how to communicate effectively and lead teams.”

Learn more at: promatshow.com/women

  • Women in Supply Chain Forum
  • Monday, March 20th from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Room S406ab (Vista Ballroom)
  • This event requires separate registration and costs $125 to attend

Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
MHI
ProMat
Women in Manufacturing
   All topics

Women in Manufacturing News & Resources

Women in supply chain shine at ProMat 2023
Women in Manufacturing Association announces 2023 Board of Directors
Women in Manufacturing Association announces HERizon 5K Race
Women in Manufacturing Association launches International Women’s Network
60 Seconds with… Kathy Miller and Shannon Karels, founders of OPSisters
MRO technicians: Opportunity gained
11th annual Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT celebrates manufacturing HERoes
More Women in Manufacturing

Latest in Materials Handling

Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources