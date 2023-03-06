Women in Manufacturing Association to host WiM North Regional Conference in Dearborn, Michigan

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) has announced that its fourth annual WiM North Conference will be held April 3, 2023, in Dearborn, MI. Formerly the Women in Automotive conference, which started in 2012 before broadening its scope in 2020 to all manufacturing sectors, WiM North is designed for manufacturing professionals in the northern U.S. region who are building their careers—in production, the C-Suite, or anywhere in between. This event offers opportunities to interact and engage with peers, while participating in informative and inspiring sessions.



“WiM’s regional conferences provide a unique and impactful opportunity for attendees to build relationships and share experiences with others in the same industry and same area,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “This event is designed to not only empower attendees to excel in their own careers but also to foster a supportive community that will encourage each person to continue to contribute to the industry.”



WiM North will feature presentations on timely topics delivered by industry leaders from Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., ZF, Carhartt, and the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center; a fireside chat on strategic leadership; a panel discussion on overcoming obstacles as a woman in manufacturing; and a mentoring workshop presented by Rosalyn Wallace of Magna International Inc. View the full agenda and list of speakers on the event webpage.



The 2023 WiM North conference is generously supported by platinum sponsor Magna, gold sponsors AAM and BASF, and supporting sponsor Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center. Companies interested in becoming a sponsor of the event can view the available opportunities here.



The conference also offers a virtual option to participate and special pricing for students. Online registration is available here.



The Women in Manufacturing Association is a more than 17,000-member-strong association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers.



