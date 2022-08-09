MMH    Topics 

Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation announces 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees

The 13 honorees to be welcomed with ceremony and gala on October 12, 2022, as part of WiM's 12th annual SUMMIT taking place in Atlanta

By

The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) has announced 13 outstanding women leaders who make up the 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees.

The group will be officially welcomed to the Hall of Fame with a ceremony and gala on October 12, 2022, as part of WiM’s 12th annual SUMMIT taking place in Atlanta, GA. The event will welcome more than 150 attendees in celebration of these trailblazing women in manufacturing.

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions during the course of their established careers in manufacturing. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

“The 13 esteemed honorees who comprise our third class of inductees have made renowned, lasting contributions to our industry,” said WiM and WiMEF President and Founder Allison Grealis. “Their commitment to supporting and mentoring women in manufacturing has paved pathways for countless other women to thrive in this industry. We are thrilled to recognize them in this special way.”

The 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees:

  • Dorene Billingsley, Director of Operations (Retired) - AdvanSix
  • Michelle Bockman, President - STANLEY X
  • Lynn Bottone, Vice President, Biotech Operations - Pfizer
  • Louise Connell, Supplier Diversity Manager - BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC
  • Leah Curry, President - Toyota Indiana
  • Lori Goucher, Senior Vice President Technology and Investments Catalysts - BASF
  • Elizabeth Griffith, Director of Global Program Management - HFI
  • Tracey Horton, Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Optical Connectivity Solutions - Corning (Optical Communications)
  • Denise Johnson, Group President, Resource Industries - Caterpillar Inc.
  • Dr. Ann Kelleher, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Technology Development - Intel Corporation
  • Luann Rickert, Vice President, Internal Audit - John Deere
  • Michelle Taylor, Director, Advanced Quality Planning CHVAC - Trane Technologies
  • Pei Wang, Vice President and General Manager, Asia – BorgWarner

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) board members as well as staff. The inductees were chosen based on their lifetime contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

“We are honored to welcome the 2022 class of inductees to the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame,” said WiMEF Board Chair Cara Herzog, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Southwire Company. “The impressive work these 13 women have accomplished throughout their careers to support and advance women in our industry is inspiring. WiMEF has now welcomed 37 trailblazing women into the Hall of Fame. They exemplify why the foundation exists—to provide women in industry with opportunities to advance their careers and become leaders in manufacturing.”


