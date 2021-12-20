MMH    Topics     Alert Innovation

Alert Innovation announces leadship transition, with Fritz Morgan as CEO

Founder John Lert becomes executive chairman, while Fritz Morgan, previously COO, becomes CEO.

By

Fritz Morgan, newly named CEO for Alert Innovation.
Fritz Morgan, newly named CEO for Alert Innovation.

Alert Innovation, a provider of grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, has announced a transition in leadership roles as the company begins to scale deployments of its technology. Founder John Lert will become Executive Chairman and hand the CEO reins to Fritz Morgan, who has been serving as COO.

“I had this transition in mind when I asked Fritz to help me lead Alert,” said Lert. “I recognized during our very first meeting that he has the intellectual capacity, the leadership skills, experience in leading disruptive technology-product companies to scale, and most importantly the alignment with our core values to become my successor in leading the organization.” 

Lert added, “Since joining 18 months ago, Fritz has confirmed those expectations, greatly strengthened leadership across all teams and playing an essential role in elevating the performance of the company. At this stage in Alert’s growth, and with the market opportunity in front of us, he is simply the most qualified person to lead this extraordinary company.”

Morgan received a BS in Physics from Clark University and a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon in Electrical & Computer Engineering with a focus in Robotics. In the 1990’s, he made key contributions both technically and as an executive leader at Color Kinetics, the company that sparked the shift to LEDs that has transformed the $100 billion-dollar global lighting industry, helping to lead that company in scaling globally and going public. Prior to joining Alert Innovation, Morgan served as Executive Vice President/CTO at DEKA Research and Development, where he led a team of 800 engineers developing and commercializing cutting-edge technology projects encompassing a vast array of engineering and scientific disciplines.

“Alert has a tremendous opportunity to transform the retail grocery industry and I am eager to continue partnering with John and the entire team to develop the technology roadmap and organization necessary to scale our business,” said Morgan.

As Executive Chairman, Lert will lead the Board of Directors in the governance of Alert Innovation and devote much of his time to invention and product innovation. Lert will also continue to engage publicly as a visionary thought leader in the transformation of food retailing using automation technology. Nearly three decades ago, Lert began thinking about a new kind of supermarket that would feature a fully automated packaged-goods market to replace the self-service center store, combined with an optional, checkout-free, self-service fresh market. That vision, which he named Novastore, led him into automated materials-handling technology, and he became an early pioneer in the use of free-roaming mobile robots to automate order-fulfillment.

Lert founded Symbotic in 2007 in partnership with Rick Cohen and C&S Wholesale Grocers to develop his invention of a robotic case-picking technology, and he served as its first CEO. Lert went on to found Alert Innovation and, with Co-Founder and co-inventor Bill Fosnight, invented in 2015 a new robotic technology they named Alphabot. In 2016, Alert Innovation partnered with Walmart to bring Alphabot technology to market and has grown under Lert’s leadership to become the 350-person company it is today.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Team Alert, and I feel privileged to continue to work as part of this group,” said Lert. “I look forward to continuing to devote my talents and energy to helping Fritz and the team achieve our vision.”


Article Topics

News
Alert Innovation
Grocery
Micro-fulfillment
   All topics

Alert Innovation News & Resources

Alert Innovation signs agreement to be acquired by Walmart
Alert Innovation announces leadship transition, with Fritz Morgan as CEO
Alert Innovation adds three new female leaders
Alert Innovation launches e-Grocery.com as resource for retail and grocery automation
Walmart begins to scale microfulfillment centers
Supply Chain Startup: Automating the grocery store at Alert Innovation
Alert Innovation and Murata Machinery announce partnership
More Alert Innovation

Latest in Materials Handling

Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources