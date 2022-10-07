MMH    Topics     Alert Innovation

Alert Innovation signs agreement to be acquired by Walmart

Grocery industry micro-fulfillment center (MFC) automation pioneer has been working with Walmart to customize technology for Walmart’s MFCs since 2016

By

Alert Innovation, a provider of e-grocery fulfillment automation, has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Walmart. Alert Innovation has been working with Walmart to customize technology for Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs) since 2016 and began piloting the Alphabot System in Walmart’s first MFC in Salem, New Hampshire in 2019.

“I am proud that Alert Innovation is one of the most innovative and capable automation companies in operation today. Our mission to improve people’s lives through innovation will now be dedicated to Walmart customers and associates which is an inspiring undertaking,” said John Lert, Alert Innovation Founder and Executive Chairman, in Alert’s Oct. 6, 2022, announcement.

“We will continue leveraging our development, manufacturing and deployment expertise to enable Walmart to build and scale MFC technology in its stores. With Walmart, we have the opportunity to positively impact millions of lives through the Alphabot System,” added Fritz Morgan, Alert Innovation CEO.

David Guggina, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Automation, Walmart U.S., commented, “We are committed to exceeding customer expectations and serving them in new ways, whether it’s in a store, curbside, or at their home. Bringing the best of Alert’s technology and capabilities in-house will enable us to reach more customers quicker by deploying MFCs with greater speed, providing both an unmatched shopping experience and a competitive advantage in omnichannel fulfillment.”

Alert Innovation will continue to operate under the Alert Innovation brand based in the Boston area.

Market research firm Interact Analysis, which tracks MFC automation, estimates that by 2030, there will be more than 7,000 automated MFCs installed globally, according to Rueben Scriven, senior analyst for Interact. In comments sent to Modern analyzing the Alert Innovation acquisition news, Scriven notes that Interact is “bullish” on the long-term outlook for MFCs, though there has been a bit a slowdown in the MFC market which this move from Walmart should help remove.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve seen a slowdown in the market due to a chicken-and-egg scenario where grocers are waiting on other grocers to roll out automated micro-fulfillment centers at scale,” Scriven commented. “We believe Walmart’s acquisition of Alert Innovation will be the catalyst that breaks the inertia.”


Article Topics

News
Alert Innovation
Micro-fulfillment
Micro-fulfillment center MFC automation
Walmart
   All topics

Alert Innovation News & Resources

Alert Innovation signs agreement to be acquired by Walmart
Alert Innovation announces leadship transition, with Fritz Morgan as CEO
Alert Innovation adds three new female leaders
Alert Innovation launches e-Grocery.com as resource for retail and grocery automation
Walmart begins to scale microfulfillment centers
Supply Chain Startup: Automating the grocery store at Alert Innovation
Alert Innovation and Murata Machinery announce partnership
More Alert Innovation

Latest in Materials Handling

FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources