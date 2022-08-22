Best Practices for Opportunity Charging Batteries

Opportunity charging is a practice applicable to both Lead Acid and Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries for motive power systems and especially useful for Material Handling (MH) equipment. Fast charging is a key differentiator for Lithium-ion batteries. The chemistry allows fast charging without damaging cycle life. Li-ion batteries can be charged opportunistically during breaks and don’t require battery swaps.

Learn more about Li-ion batteries, as well as best practices for opportunity charging for MH equipment.

