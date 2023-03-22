MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics    Bluebotics

BlueBotics demonstrates the possibilities for AGV/AMR interoperability

BlueBotics (Booth N6715) will open new possibilities for advanced fleet management and interoperability during a multi-brand AGV/AMR fleet demonstration.

By

Nicola Tomatis, CEO of BlueBotics, with the company’s ProMat demo of how its software allows multiple robots from different vendors to interoperate.
Nicola Tomatis, CEO of BlueBotics, with the company’s ProMat demo of how its software allows multiple robots from different vendors to interoperate.

BlueBotics (Booth N6715) will open new possibilities for advanced fleet management and interoperability during a multi-brand AGV/AMR fleet demonstration. 

The ability to operate different brands of AGV and AMR together in one seamless fleet is a hot topic. ProMat attendees will have the opportunity to see how this dream is already a reality during a multi-brand fleet demo showcasing how different brands and types of automated vehicles can operate interoperably when controlled by BlueBotics’ ANT server mission and fleet management software.

This demo will run continuously during the show and is set to feature systems from prominent BlueBotics partners including Bastian Solutions, Kivnon, Cleanfix, and more.

“At a time when hiring and retaining workers is an ongoing challenge, and businesses are facing more pressure than ever to optimize productivity and remain competitive, automation with AGVs and AMRs can add resilience and build a strong base for growth. However, it remains crucial to building a sound business case for this investment,” says CEO of BlueBotics Nicola Tomatis.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
