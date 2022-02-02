ZAPI GROUP acquires BlueBotics

BlueBotics, a provider of natural navigation for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification and manufacturer of electronic speed controllers, electric motors, battery chargers, and associated products for electric and hybrid vehicles, today announced that ZAPI GROUP has acquired BlueBotics, including the shares held by investor Forestay Capital.

The transaction closed on December 21, 2021. No financial details were part of the announcement.

“The acquisition of BlueBotics is a key strategic move for ZAPI GROUP as it further strengthens our position in the fast-growing automated vehicle sector,” said Giannino Zanichelli, President of ZAPI GROUP. “As a supplier of components for automated guided vehicles, it allows us to move up the value chain into vehicle navigation and fleet management while expanding the range of solutions we can offer our combined customer base. We are highly impressed with the performance of BlueBotics’ navigation solutions, the depth of its team’s expertise, its strong brand, and its global customer base. We now look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow the business under the BlueBotics brand.”

Footprint and market reach, will help us expand more strongly around the globe, allow us to engage with more new potential partners, and provide better support to our existing customers,” said Tomatis. “Our team’s knowledge, values, and customer-centric focus are fully aligned with those of ZAPI GROUP. And from a product standpoint, our technologies are a perfect fit.”



